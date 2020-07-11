Rising singer/songwriter Mishaal shares new track “Mister Mister”

Rising singer/songwriter Mishaal releases his new track “Mister Mister”.

Mister Mister” is a song about addiction that was inspired by a loved ones’ harrowing battle with the disease. “This person never got to hear it, but I want this song to help someone who might be struggling to not let the monster inside win,” Mishaal says.

Mishaal previously released “I Don’t Wanna Wait For Summer” as well as his breakout single “Friends” ft. Powfu. “Friends” was the first offering of new music from Mishaal in 2020, following his first release “Arabian Knights” from last year.

Listen to “Mister Mister” and keep an eye out for more from Mishaal coming soon.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

