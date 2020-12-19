Watch your favorite stars’ #MMFF2020 entries via UPSTREAM.ph

The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) festival organizers held a “MMFF Zoom Roadshow” with Pinoy celebrities to invite Filipinos from all over the world to watch this year’s line-up of top calibre films.

Celebrities Zanjoe Marudo, Charlie Dizon, Keann Johnson, Andrew E, Ritz Azul, Senator Jinggoy Estrada, Julia Estrada, Fumiya and Yamyam kicked off the online roadshow together with PCOO (Presidential Communications Operations Office) Director Pebbles Duque who hosted the online event. OFWs from Hawaii, the UK, Australia, UAE, Germany, Japan, Netherlands, Italy, USA, Trinidad and Tobago, and Hong Kong showed their support and were pleased to meet and greet the celebrity guests. The participants were also given a short demo on how to watch the MMFF films via UPSTREAM, the newest transactional video-on-demand (VOD) platform, and GMovies.

“A lot of Filipinos, OFWs most specially, will be postponing their homecoming due to the pandemic. While they will miss out on much of the traditional festivities back home, we want to bring them cheer by allowing them to enjoy this year’s MMFF anywhere in the world. Wherever they may be, Filipino Christmas continues to be felt with the MMFF,” said Director Duque.

“We are grateful to MMFF for allowing us to recreate this well loved Christmas tradition of enjoying the MMFF films, especially for the OFWs who will be missing home this season. These films that deeply reflect Filipino values and culture can now be enjoyed online, anywhere in the world,” said Albert de Larrazabal, Globe’s Chief Commercial Officer.

The 46th edition of the MMFF via UPSTREAM and in partnership with GMovies opens on Christmas Day, December 25, 2020 until January 7, 2021. This year, the MMFF has 10 official entries, a shift from the usual eight entries in the previous years. The titles cover a wider range of audiences especially now that the festival has moved online.

Joel Lamangan’s “Isa Pang Bahaghari” is an LGBTQ-themed family drama about an OFW (Phillip Salvador) returning home to reconnect with his estranged wife (Nora Aunor) and children (Zanjoe Marudo, Joseph Marco and Sanya Lopez).

Another LGBTQ-themed film in the roster is “The Boy Foretold by The Stars” produced by Clever Minds, Inc. starring Adrian Lindayag and Keann Johnson, who portray high school classmates whose friendship is tested when their feelings towards each other evolve.

For those who enjoy a good scare, Easy Ferrer’s “The Missing” is set in a haunted house in Japan. Produced by Regal Entertainment, the film features Joseph Marco, Ritz Azul and Miles Ocampo.

“Mang Kepweng: Ang Lihim ng Bandang Itim” is another horror film but with a bit of comedy. Produced by Cineko Productions and directed by Topel Lee, the film stars Vhong Navarro, Ritz Azul, Benjie Paras, Joross Gamboa, Ryan Bang and Ion Perez.

A staple in the holiday film genre is comedy and Al Tantay’s “Pakboys: Takusa” aims to make Pinoys laugh. Produced by Viva Entertainment, the film focuses on the infidelity of comedians Andrew E., Janno Gibbs, Dennis Padilla and Jerald Napoles.

If visual effects are what some are looking for, Christian Acuña’s fantasy-adventure, “Magikland”, is expected to appeal to young audiences. Produced by Peque Gallaga, Lore Reyes, and Brightlight Leisure Productions, the film features a young cast including Miggs Cuaderno, Elijah Alejo, Joshua Eugenio and Princess Aguilar.

Pinoys can also expect a bit of romance with Mac Alejandre’s “Tagpuan”. This movie features a love triangle starring Iza Calzado, Alfred Vargas and Shaina Magdayao. Written by Ricky Lee and shot in Hong Kong and New York, the film is produced by Alternative Vision Cinema.

Those who enjoy true stories might like “Suarez, The Healing Priest.” Directed by Joven Tan, the film is based on the life of Father Fernando Suarez. Produced by Saranggola Media Productions, the film stars John Arcilla, Dante Rivero and Jin Macapagal.

Fresh from glowing reviews from its Japan and Estonia premieres, “Fan Girl”, the latest film from Antoinette Jadaone is about every fan girl’s fantasy of spending a night with their biggest celebrity idol. This was produced by ABS-CBN Films’ Black Sheep, Globe Studios, Project 8, Epicmedia, and Crossword Productions with performances from newcomer Charlie Dizon and award-winning actor Paulo Avelino, who plays himself.

Lastly, OFWs are well-represented by Adolfo Alix, Jr’s’ “Coming Home.” Produced by Maverick Films, this is a drama about an OFW father(Jinggoy Estrada) who comes home to hisunwelcoming family. The film also features Sylvia Sanchez, Edgar Allan Guzman, Martin del Rosario, Shaira Diaz, Vin Abrenica, Julian Estrada and Jake Ejercito.

Through a partnership with UPSTREAM and Globe’s GMovies, the MMFF is bringing this year’s festival online as the official entries can be streamed by Filipinos via UPSTREAM in partnership with GMovies for only P250 per title, and $10 for Filipinos abroad. UPSTREAM is likewise able to deliver a better viewing experience for customers while protecting the content creators’ intellectual property rights with the support of Globe’s #PlayItRight campaign. #PlayItRight is the telco company’s anti-piracy advocacy that helps protect the entertainment industry from illegal streaming and content piracy.

Tickets is now on sale via UPSTREAM.ph.