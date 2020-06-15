Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Developer Donates More Than 1 Million Pesos to Children Affected by COVID-19

Moonton, the company behind the most popular MOBA game Mobile Legends: Bang Bang’s (MLBB), raised more than Php.1M during 515’s month-long celebration. The funds raised from winnings, auctions, and games were donated to Save The Children Philippines.

We would like to thank Moonton, Rumble Royale, and every MLBB gamer as well as their supporters who helped raise funds during the Crazy Legends Charity Homestand,” says Ms. Riel Andaluz Sr., Manager of Corp. Partnerships of Save The Children.

It was overwhelming to see gamers give their best to play but this time for the cause of battling COVID 19. This unprecedented emergency really impacted the lives of everyone, and they need our help. We are happy that Moonton considered to direct its support to help children and families through Save the Children Philippines,” she adds.

Moonton’s donation will definitely help Save the Children’s COVID 19 response in helping the children in these trying times.

Mr. William Mei, Marketing Manager of MLBB for the Philippines says it is their duty to the community to help the needy most especially the kids. “We want to be able to do our part in helping those who need us most during this difficult time. We are very proud of the overwhelming response from our gaming community in coming together to support this cause,” he shares.

Meanwhile, winners and participants of the 515 events received and collected in-game prizes and a free hero apart from portraying a significant part in raising funds for the kids.

Physical rewards amounting to 10 Nintendo Switches, Airpods, and 20 Beats Solo were also given away plus a total of PHP 300,000 prize pool was awarded to winners of the first-ever online intercity match called Community Hero: City Rival.

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang’s 515 celebration totaled $1,447,393,655 in global event rewards and prizes with 48,253,100 participants all over the world.

