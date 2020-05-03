Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Launches MLBB Theme Song “Party Legends”

As Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) gears up to celebrate its global campaign 515, the most popular mobile MOBA game launches this year’s theme song ‘Party Legends’ during MLBB’s Music and Dance week.

The theme song talks about the journey and the challenges being experienced by every MLBB player.

After introducing the song on MLBB’s official Facebook, Youtube and Spotify accounts, TV Personality Eric “Eruption” Tai aka FitGamer even releases a dance tutorial of the song and encourages every gamer in the country to post their own version while staying home during the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

“We know that Filipinos love to sing and dance and we’re very happy and overwhelmed with the feedback and appreciation that we’re getting. We saw that the fans and celebrity streamers even started posting their own song and dance covers on their social media accounts. It only means that the lyrics of the song ring true to every MLBB gamer,” shares Hanqing Mei, Marketing Manager of Moonton, the game developer behind the massively popular game.

Meanwhile, gamers can enjoy and participate in several ‘515’ activities Painting and Bottle of Truth Week (April 30-May 6) and Cosplay Week (May 7-May 14), where fans and cosplay enthusiasts can use their creativity while at home and create a costume based on their favorite MLBB heroes.

Fans and players are in for a treat and receive a free hero when they log-in on May 16. They can also collect materials for weekly check-ins in-game with the biggest check-in to win physical rewards like Airpods, Beats Solo, and Nintendo Switch.

Winners will be raffled off during the finals of Community Hero: City Rival. Mobile Legends Bang Bang and Moonton is asking everyone to stay at home and for more info on Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, follow its official Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/MobileLegendsOnlinePH/