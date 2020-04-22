Mobile Legends: Bang Bang! organizes online events to raise funds for affected kids

515 is Mobile Legends: Bang Bang’s global wide campaign which is celebrated annually as a festival on May 15 featuring in-game, online and offline activities.

But this year, due to the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ), all on-ground activities have been converted to online events to make sure everyone will stay at home while participating in a series of events from April 17 to May 17, 2020.

Moonton also takes this opportunity to provide happiness and extend assistance to those in need.

In close partnership with Save The Children Philippines, Moonton dedicated an event called Crazy Legends: Charity Homestand, to help children in need during the ECQ. All prizes from the winnings, auctions, and games, will be donated to Save The Children PH.

20 streamers competed by streaming fun quests on their own channels from April 15 – 19. Some of the streamers who participated in the online event were Doggie, ChooxTV, Z4pnu, and Eruption.

Everyone was a hero and contributed to helping the kids in need by simply tuning in! Streamers also had their chance to earn cash donations in an event called Victory for Charity last April 19 by simply playing MLBB on their stream and earning $10 for each ranked win.

This year’s 515 event features four different themed weeks of online challenges for everyone.

Starting with the first-ever online intercity match called Community Hero: City Rival where teams from 40 cities all over the Philippines battle it out to prove who deserves to be number one, taking the giant’s share off of the 300,000.00 pesos prize pool.

Other events include: Music & Dance Week (April 22-29) focuses on a theme song and special choreography which will be made available for everyone to enjoy on YouTube Music, SoundCloud, TikTok and Facebook. Participants will get a chance to win prizes by uploading videos of themselves using the choreography and theme song. The official song will be available on Spotify starting on April 22.

Painting and Bottle of Truth Week (April 30-May 6) features unique works of art by 20 artists centered on their interpretations of MLBB heroes celebrating 515. These exclusive artworks will be on display at the MLBB-PH Facebook page and auctioned online.

Bottle of Truth features questions for MLBB’s most beloved streamers that will uncover the deepest secrets within them as well as an interactive forum where fans can get their questions answered by their favorite streamers.

Low Budget Cosplay Week (May 7-May 14) is a week where participants get to dress up as their favorite MLBB heroes using the props or costumes they can find or put together at home. The five most creative cosers each get a Nintendo Switch. Photos can be shared on the following social media platforms: TikTok, Facebook and Instagram with the hashtag #515Cosplay

Fans and players can collect materials for weekly check-ins in-game with the biggest check-in to win physical rewards like Airpods, Beats Solo and Nintendo Switch! Winners will be raffled during the finals of Community Hero: City Rival.

Moonton and Mobile Legends Bang Bang are looking forward to seeing everyone again once quarantine is eased but until then, they encourage everyone to stay at home and eParty with them.