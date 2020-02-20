Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League – Philippines Season Five Is Here!

The largest mobile e-sports league in Southeast Asia mounts its return in the Philippines following the success of its preceding season that saw Sunspark’s momentous hoisting of the MPL-PH trophy. Their best-of-five grand final bout against ONIC PH will be forever etched in the annals of the tournament’s history as it gave birth to the iconic Arrival play that spoiled the then rookie’s otherwise perfect league debut.

The grand finalists last season were also bestowed with the right to represent the Philippines in the inaugural M1 World Championship 2019, the international Mobile Legends: Bang Bang tournament graced by 14 countries from around the world. The Malaysia-based competition featured a staggering $250,000 USD prize pool, the lion’s share of which was bagged by the eventual champions, Indonesia’s EVOS Legends.

Meanwhile, with the elimination of two championship title holders—Cignal Ultra and ArkAngel—last MPL-PH season, partnered with the rather chaotic roster shuffle that saw familiar faces donning jerseys of teams they used to compete against, the journey towards being legendary this season is expected to be fiercer. Gone, may be, are the go-to favorites but the top-notch Mobile Legends: Bang Bang action surely remains.

The MPL-PH Season 5 kicked off earlier this month catering to all hopefuls nationwide in a two-day online qualifier. The teams who survived the single-elimination meet advanced to the main qualifiers, wherein two slots for the regular season are at stake. After a grueling set round-robin matchups, GOSU and BSB emerged from the fray the top-eight teams of the MPL-PH Season 4—Blacklist International (formerly EVOS PH), STI (formerly Ownage), Bren Esports, Geek Fam, Execration, SGD Omega, ONIC PH, and the defending champions, Sunsparks—in the regular season.

PARTICIPATING TEAMS

The regular season of the MPL-PH Season 5 will run on all weekends of February 29, 2020 to April 5, 2020. The first week of the tournament phase will run on two days, February 29 to March 1, while the succeeding weeks will be from Friday to Sunday. Spectators are more than welcome to watch the regular season matches live at the Illumination Studio located at 2723 Sabio St, Corner Chino Roces Ave, Makati City.

Meanwhile, the top-notch MPL-PH Season 5 regular season action will also be streamed live on Facebook and YouTube starting on February 29 at 6:00 p.m.

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

The Regular Season starts on February 29-April 5, 2020. Week 1: February 29-March 1, Week 2: March 6-8, Week 3: March 13-15, Week 4: March 20-22, Week 5: March 27-29, Week 6: April 3-5 while the Playoffs: will run from May 2-3, 2020

After the six-weekend regular season, the top eight participants will advance to the playoffs to determine which one of them will go home with the lion’s share of the $100,000 prize pool along with the coveted MPL-PH grand championship title. The culmination of the MPL-PH Season 5 will be held at the Le Pavillon Metropolitan Park in Pasay City.

PRIZE POOL BREAKDOWN

This season’s MPL Champion will receive $25,000 while the Grand Final MVP will get $1000. Second Place will take home $13,000, Third Place $6,000, Fourth Place: $4,000, 5th-6th Place: $2,000 each, 7th-8th Place: $1,000 each, Regular Season: $45,000.

To further celebrate the launch of the MPL-PH’s fifth season, we are giving away a voucher code that is redeemable for up to 5,000 times! Grab your chance and you may be one of the lucky winners to receive emblem packs and even permanent skins.

Here’s how you can redeem the code:

1. Click here to open the Code Exchange page from the official Mobile Legends: Bang Bang website.

2. Enter the following code in the “Redemption Code” category: mp79anmjr39t2263z

3. Enter your Game ID, which can be found in your in-game profile.

4. Click the “Send” button to receive the verification code.

5. Check your in-game inbox for the verification code.

6. Enter the verification code in the Code Exchange page then click “Redeem”.

7. Open your in-game inbox once more to claim your gift.