Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Reveals Project “NEXT”

0 comment

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) consistently remains to be ahead of its competitors in terms of improvement and adaptation which is evident in the game’s continued popularity and rise in its player pool year after year.

Last June 5, the most popular mobile MOBA game in the world officially announces its most important initiative of the year – “NEXT”.

“NEXT” is a long-term project focusing on hero adjustments, art and sound upgrades, as well as IP development, in order to constantly deliver high-quality game experiences to its loyal players.

The MLBB team is excited to unveil upgrades and improvements into important aspects of MLBB gameplay, the hero, and game control functions.

The revamp will be centered around the classic heroes’ core features, giving each one of them a unique symbol. This involves an updated story as well as skill reworks. In addition to these changes, improvements are also being carried out on model appearance, animation, and sound effects,” says William Mei, Marketing Manager of Moonton.

As the game digs deeper and expands wider in the design of hero mechanics and playstyles, some of the classic heroes have naturally become less impactful in the game compared to newer heroes.

Project “NEXT” aims to progressively work on reworking and improving classic heroes to make them relevant and unique to the current gameplay. The other big asset of the project is the optimization and improvement of the game’s control,” he adds.

It also introduces “Smart Targeting” which allows the player to freely and accurately select a target when using hero skills in a simple fashion bringing the mobile competition to another level.

According to William, hearing feedback and suggestions from their loyal players are key to the popular game’s success and it helps them do better. “We value what our loyal players say. That is why we’re also working on different viewing methods like camera zoom out and tilt during skill cast to further improve the overall gameplay vision for players. We also want to assure them that this is just the start and we’ll make sure to do more game enhancements for them.”

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang’s project “NEXT” is definitely taking the game to a higher level with more updates coming very soon.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Ever Bilena | Blackwater launches BB Cream and Lip Balm for men

Team Orange 0 comments
Who says that makeup is only for women? Definitely not Blackwater. The brand has just introduced two make up products designed to help men care look good and feel more…

Children and young people step up amidst the COVID-19 pandemic – World Vision research report

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
Amidst these challenging times, children and young people expressed high sense of social responsibility to fight the spread of COVID-19 in their respective communities while complying with lockdown measures, research…

Midas Hotel launches take-out menu

Team Orange 0 comments Food & Beverage
In response to the requests of its followers, Midas Hotel brings back Midas Favorites and makes them available for take-out and delivery as Metro Manila shifts to General Community Quarantine…

PayMaya launches ‘Negosyo’ app for MSMEs and entrepreneurs to easily accept QR, online payments

Team Orange 0 comments Banking & Finance
With many businesses turning to online as a response to the current public health situation, digital financial services PayMaya unveiled its latest mobile payment innovation – the all-new PayMaya Negosyo…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone