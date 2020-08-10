Modern Shanghai’s Wok Bowls: Taste and price that wok for you

If youre looking for affordable dishes with comforting flavors that smack of home, Modern Shanghai’s Wok Bowls will do the trick.

Choose from this selection of rice bowls that wok well with your taste and your budget (from P248 and up): Ginger Spare Ribs, Chicken and Mushroom, Braised Beef In Black Beans Sauce, Sauteed Beef in Oyster Sauce with Pak Choi, Mixed Vegetables, Ginger Spare Ribs, Sweet and Sour Fish, Sweet and Sour Chicken and Kung Pao Chicken. Thy are complete meals that need no other accompaniment. Simply order for delivery (thru Grab and foodpanda) or take-out and indulge!

Braised Fish in Black Bean Sauce Rice Bowl

Shanghai Chicken & Mushroom Rice Bowl

Kung Pao Chicken Rice Bowl

Sauteed Beef in Oyster with Pak Choi Rice Bowl

Shanghai Ginger Spare Ribs Rice Bowl

Mixed Vegetables Rice Bowl

Modern Shanghai branches are located at Evia Lifestyle Center and at North Molino.

