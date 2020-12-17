MOK launches its newest innovative heat-not-burn flagship device, MOK 2.0

MOK, the first heat-not-burn brand locally available in the Philippines, introduces revolutionary devices that aim to provide adult smokers with a better tobacco experience by being equally satisfying alternatives to their favorite cigarettes.

At the heart of MOK devices are sophisticated electronics highlighted by its unique Heating Pin. By utilizing innovative heat-not-burn technology, MOK allows for reduction of harmful chemicals significantly compared to cigarette smoke, by heating the tobacco just enough to release a flavorful nicotine-containing vapor without burning the tobacco itself.

During the virtual launch last December 3, 2020, MOK Philippines unveiled the latest device in their heat-not-burn product line, the MOK 2.0, an ultra-lightweight and compact device that embodies taste, tech, and style with its high-tech OLED panel, fast pre-heating cycles, fast charging feature, and premium colorways of brown, gold, and blue.

“This is the most premium MOK device that’s out in the market. The new MOK 2.0 boasts of defined, angular shapes that’s distinct and truly elegant on its own. Again, still ultra-lightweight, still compact, and its matte metallic finish furthers MOK’s signature of sophistication,” shares Cax Mayuga, MOK Philippines’ Marketing Director.

The media and selected VIPs were led to a virtual room where they fully experienced the future of tobacco by choosing which MOK 2.0 premium colorway fits their style.

There was also a surprise reveal of the MOK mini Plus— a device that has an even more compact form factor, which consumers loved in the first generation MOK mini, but with further improvements to perfect its minimalism and functionality. MOK mini Plus has a faster pre-heating cycle and now comes in a matte metallic finish for that super sleek look.

“MOK continuously innovates and adapts to more advanced technology to give a better alternative to cigarettes, without losing the pleasurable tobacco experience. It’s the brand of innovation that we are so proud to uphold and share with all adult smokers,” adds Mayuga.

MOK 2.0 is the flagship product of a new line of MOK products to be launched in the Philippines is now available in MOK official stores in Shopee, Lazada, and select hubs of GrabMart Express as well as MOK Specialty Kiosks in Eastwood Mall, SM City North EDSA, SM City Sta. Mesa, SM City Manila, and METL!VE.