MOMOLAND gears for global superstardom with sparkly new single “Ready Or Not”

Korean girl group MOMOLAND aims for global domination with the release of their glossy banger “Ready Or Not.” In collaboration with rap superstar PSY, the pop sensation’s new single coincides with the band’s fourth anniversary in the music industry.

MOMOLAND’s third single “Ready Or Not” contains three songs, including the title track “Ready Or Not” and a special track titled “Merry Go Round.”

Following the success of “BBoom BBoom,” “BAAM” and “Thumbs Up” in the Philippines, Korea, China, Japan, and the rest of Asia, MOMOLAND is gearing up for another mega-hit that will surely captivate the audience—thanks to its catchy chorus and vibrant mood.

The title track “Ready Or Not” is a teen pop track, finished with a defining saxophone hook and upbeat power that sings of a girl’s will to show her worth and charm at the prom party. Brimming with confidence and pride, the song is bound to have listeners’ ears hooked into the song with its witty, expressive lyrics and fun, sing-along appeal.

The special track “Merry Go Round” is a mid-tempo R&B cut dedicated to the K-pop group’s supportive fans, ‘Merry.’ The chorus line repeats the line ‘Merry-Go-Round, Round, Round’ to show the members’ wishes to be with the fans more than ever.

“Ready Or Not” is out now on all digital platforms worldwide.