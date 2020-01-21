MOMOLAND kicks off 2020 as MYX Celebrity VJs for January

Filipino “Merries” are welcoming the new year with delightful hearts as their favorite South Korean girl group MOMOLAND graces MYX for the whole month of January as Celebrity VJs.

Nancy, JooE, Ahin, Jane, Nayun, and Hyebin—who have notable hits of their own such as “BBoom BBoom” and “BAAM”—will bring in the freshest tunes and music videos on the number one music channel. The group recently released their newest song “Thumbs Up” and the ladies are set to star on a travel show that will see them going around the country and immersing themselves in the Filipino culture.

Meanwhile, this month’s MYX Headliner is English electronic pop duo Honne. Composed of James Hatcher and Andy Clutterbuck, the duo is known for their songs “Location Unknown,” “Day1,” and “Someone That Loves You.” They credit Filipino fans’ enthusiasm as the reason why they keep coming back to the country to perform.

Stepping into the MYX Spotlight is fashion photographer-turned-singer Kurei whose debut single “Paasa” landed on the top spot on Spotify Philippines’ Viral 50 chart in April 2019. The promising talent released her second single “Eto Na Naman” last September.

There’s truly no shortage in showcasing talented artists on the All Music MYX YouTube channel as an impressive lineup kickstarts MYX Live! for the first month of 2020. After Asia’s Pop Sweetheart Julie Anne San Jose and metal band Valley of Chrome, it’s going to be Filipino idol boy group SB19’s turn on January 23 and well-loved Filipino alternative rock band Mayonnaise on January 30.

Start your year right with MYX Celebrity VJs MOMOLAND on Mellow MYX until January 18 and My MYX from January 19 to 25. Watch MYX on ABS-CBN TVplus channel 12, SKYcable channel 23, and SKYdirect channel 37.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

