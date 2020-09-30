Mondelez Philippines donates Learning Kits and Laptops to adopted Joy Schools

The ongoing pandemic has caused one of the biggest disruptions in Philippine education, affecting millions of students all around the country. Because the vulnerabilities of education have been revealed by this virus, a call to action has emerged to support students who may not have the means to continue their learning at home. Thankfully, the Joy Schools Program of Mondelez Philippines has been innovating to continuously support its adopted schools even during the suspension of face-to-face classes.

The Joy Schools is the flagship community program of Mondelez Philippines, which has been running for the past 9 years. It has touched the lives of tens of thousands of students, through the adoption of 16 public elementary schools for various interventions on nutrition.

As part of the Joy Schools Program’s efforts to support its 3 currently adopted schools – Don Galo Elementary School and 4th Estate Elementary School in Parañaque, and Balara Elementary School in Quezon City– the Company, together with partner Philippine Business for Social Progress, will be giving away learning kits to 300 students. Each kit contains materials which can help students to keep up with their class activities, even remotely. These basic school materials are simple yet urgently needed by public school students as they embark on their home learning journey. These 300 adopted students are also part of a 9-month feeding program, where families will receive vegetable packs good for one week’s worth of meals. To help ensure students get the right nutrition to continue their learning.

More importantly, as the country is temporarily shifting to online learning, the majority of the adopted students do not have access online. The Company will be extending their commitment of strengthening education as a common good through the donation of laptops to the aforementioned schools.

COVID-19 most definitely creates real challenges. The pandemic invites engagement and action from all sectors of society, including government, corporate organizations, and citizens of this country. This virus has radically reshaped our world, mostly in a negative manner, but efforts like these make resiliency even more possible. Providing access to digital tools and educational materials will hopefully pave the way back to a better normal.