Fantasy Action Thriller “Monster Hunter” Launches Teaser Posters

Choose your weapon. Check out the official teaser posters for Columbia Pictures’ upcoming fantasy action thriller Monster Hunter, in Philippine cinemas soon.

Based on the global video game series phenomenon, Monster Hunter is written for the screen and directed by Paul W.S. Anderson. The film stars Milla Jovovich, Tony Jaa, Tip ‘T.I.’ Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta, Josh Helman, Jin Au-Yeung and Ron Perlman.

Behind our world, there is another: a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When Lt. Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her elite unit are transported through a portal from our world to a new world, they are in for the shock of their lives. In her desperate attempt to get home, the brave lieutenant encounters a mysterious hunter (Tony Jaa), whose unique skills have allowed him to survive in this hostile land. Faced with relentless and terrifying attacks from the monsters, the warriors team up to fight back and find a way home.

Monster Hunter is distributed in the Philippines by Columbia Pictures, local office of Sony Pictures Releasing International.