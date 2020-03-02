Fantasy Action Thriller “Monster Hunter” Launches Teaser Posters

0 comment

Choose your weapon. Check out the official teaser posters for Columbia Pictures’ upcoming fantasy action thriller Monster Hunter, in Philippine cinemas soon.

Based on the global video game series phenomenon, Monster Hunter is written for the screen and directed by Paul W.S. Anderson. The film stars Milla Jovovich, Tony Jaa, Tip ‘T.I.’ Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta, Josh Helman, Jin Au-Yeung and Ron Perlman.

 

Behind our world, there is another: a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When Lt. Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her elite unit are transported through a portal from our world to a new world, they are in for the shock of their lives. In her desperate attempt to get home, the brave lieutenant encounters a mysterious hunter (Tony Jaa), whose unique skills have allowed him to survive in this hostile land. Faced with relentless and terrifying attacks from the monsters, the warriors team up to fight back and find a way home.

Monster Hunter is distributed in the Philippines by Columbia Pictures, local office of Sony Pictures Releasing International.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

GCash named as ‘Company of the Year’ at 55th Anvil Awards; Wins 21 gold and silver metals

Team Orange 0 comments
GCash, the leading mobile wallet in the Philippines, was hailed as the Company of the Year in the 55th Anvil Awards, dubbed the Emerald Anvils, after its collective public relations…

Form and Function: Get Practical with Two Pairs of Eyeglasses

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
Let’s admit something that nobody talks about out in the open: getting the right kind of eyeglasses can be a pain in the a**, and quite appropriately, a pain in…

It’s time for sexy summer romances on iflix

Team Orange 0 comments Movies
Summer is just around the corner, and the temperature outside is on the rise. Why not get a head start on the season with a binge-watching party with the barkada,…

Renowned Filipino artist Manuel Baldemor’s Bulkang Taal: Bangon Batangas exhibition at the SM Mall of Asia

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
Renowned Filipino artist Manuel Baldemor’s latest exhibition, Bulkang Taal: Bangon Batangas will be held from February 28 to March 5, 2020 at the SM Mall of Asia Central Atrium, Level…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone