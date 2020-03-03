More deals up for grabs as Cebu Pacific celebrates its 24th anniversary

Filipinos love to travel as this is a way to broaden one’s mind through exploring various places and immersing oneself into different cultures. But while going on adventures is an idyllic lifestyle, most people need to save up to fulfill their travel bucket list. Fortunately, there are low-fare offerings from Cebu Pacific that enable biyaheros to book flights to their dream destinations.

On its 24th anniversary, the Philippines’ leading carrier brings back the Super Seat Fest to spur everyJuan to travel and Be A Baryahero.

From March 3 to March 5, flights on Cebu Pacific can be availed for as low as PHP1 one-way, base fare. The three-day sale gives more chances for everyjuan to book great deals – especially since the airline is making available the most number of piso seats ever since it started this promo years back. Day 1 will be dedicated purely to the airline’s 37 domestic destinations, while March 4 will solely be for its 25 international destinations. On the last day, all remaining seats will be up for grabs, still for as low as PHP1 one-way base fare, with all payment centers up to secure those bookings. All seats will be for travel from September 01, 2020 to February 28, 2021.

For the rest of the month, CEB will also offer various deals and discounts on everything you will need for your trip. This includes CEB Getaways hotel deals which will be up to 75% off, inflight hot meals at 40% off as well as, CEB wi-fi kits will be available up to 42% off. Making your #CEBTravels more convenient and affordable for everyJuan.

“We have made it a point to give back to everyJuan for their support for the past 24 years. We want to continue enabling even more juans to go out and see the Philippines, as well as the rest of the world, without breaking the bank,” said Candice Iyog, Vice-President for Marketing and Customer Experience at Cebu Pacific.

To help promote travelling to everyJuan, internet sensation Mimiyuuuh is on-board with team CEB to help excite and encourage travelers.

CEB is one with the government in promoting domestic tourism as concerns linger over international travel given the COVID-19 situation. On top of the Super Seat Fest, Cebu Pacific has dropped year-round fares to over 70 domestic routes and ramped-up the number of seats offered for key routes across the country. And to top this all off, Cebu Pacific will be holding a surprise sale for select Philippine destinations – for the first time ever! Keep an eye on Cebu Pacific’s social media accounts for this exciting announcement.

So get going, and be a Baryahero! Take advantage of the #CEBSuperSeatFest – book now via www.cebupacificair.com, or via the official mobile app.