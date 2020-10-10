More reasons to get your Pancake House Rewards Card this month

We’ve finally reached the last quarter of what can be described as a unique and different year. While the last couple of months may have been less-than-ideal for most of us, feel-good moments kept us going through the motions of the new normal.

As the remaining months of the year unfold, Pancake House makes it easier for us to reward ourselves and repeat feel-good experiences as it makes its Rewards Cards more accessible with its special October promos.

Now’s the perfect time to grab your own Rewards Card for special rewards to your everyday Pancake House favorites. Get a free House Special Set A upon activation, 10% discount with every P600 worth of purchases, and even free birthday pancakes on your birthday month.

For this month, a free Rewards Card await for every Pancake House purchase worth P500 – be it through dine-in, takeout, Curbside® pick-up, or delivery placed on the Pancake House website.

Exclusive crossovers with other Max’s Group brands

Krispy Kreme OG card holders need to simply present their OG Card at any Pancake House store to get a free rewards card with any purchase from now until October 31.

Fans of Dencio’s Pinoy salu-salo, Teriyaki Boy’s Japanese comfort food, and Sizzlin’ Steak’s hearty selections can also continue rewarding themselves with this freebie. From October 15 to November 15, presenting receipts worth P1,500 from Dencio’s or P800 from Teriyaki Boy or Sizzlin’ Steak in any Pancake House store makes one eligible for a free rewards card for any in-store purchase.

October Mondays and payday weekends are more delightful with a Rewards Card

From selected periods: October 15-18 and October 29-November 01, the signature House Special Set A which contains a Taco, Spaghetti with Meat Sauce, garlic bread, 1pc Classic Pan Chicken and juice, will be available for only P249.

Likewise, card holders may also enjoy the crowd favorite, Spaghetti with Meat Sauce for a discounted price of P279.

Add a jolt of sugary goodness or sense of comfort to the start of the week. For all remaining Mondays of October, Pancake House Rewards card holders get a free Box of 6 Original Glazed Doughnuts for every dozen of Original Glaze Doughnuts.

All Rewards Card exclusive promos and other updates are available in Pancake House’s Viber Community. Click here to join: https://bit.ly/PancakeHouseCommunity