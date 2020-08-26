More than being beautiful, mornings are meant to make you “Rise and Shine, Pilipinas!”

Filipinos will soon have something better than a cup of warm coffee to get their day started on a high note. Starting September 7, Monday, a new morning barkada will join in their breakfast tables with timely and relevant news; interesting discussions and features; and even valuable help when needed, through “Rise and Shine Pilipinas!” (RSP!), airing on the People’s Television Network (PTV 4).

“RSP!” will be their daily source of useful news and inspiration on how to make the most of their lives, enabling them to eventually rise from their situations and live shining lives. The program features news, interviews, weather forecasts, special-interest stories, and feature segments. It also differentiates itself from the usual morning TV fare by having three distinctive highlights: public service, niche segments for OFWs and the millennial markets, and interactivity.

RSP!’s main hosts are respected news personalities Aljo Bendijo and Dianne Querrer and youth leader Gab Bayan.

Seasoned broadcaster Bendijo welcomes the opportunity to be part of a morning show, which will be quite a shift from the primetime newscasts, he is so used to doing: “Para siyang radyo. Fast-paced at hindi boring. I am excited to deliver the news in the morning because it is necessary to feed the public’s mind with the freshest news as they prepare for their daily grind,” he says.

Beauty queen-turned-news anchor Querrer, shares Bendijo’s excitement of being part of RSP!, “It is, of course, exciting to be the daily “kakwentuhan” at “kabalitaan” of our viewers every morning! Nakakatuwa ring mapatuloy kami sa bawat tahanan ng mga kababayan natin tuwing umaga,” she declares.

More than dishing out the latest news developments in and around the country, Querrer is also ready to show a different side of her in the morning program. She, specifically looks forward to the program’s interactive segments which will allow her to engage the audience better.

“The viewers will surely see the bubbly and “less serious” side of me. People see me always in the prime-time newscast delivering mostly serious news. RSP! Now gives us opportunities for casual conversations and more interaction with our audience,” Querrer assures.

Meanwhile, Bendijo finds greater and deeper meaning to the new show’s role to the lives of Filipinos, especially since it aims to also provide public service to its viewers. Bendijo has this to say: “People may use this program to air their grievances. After all, the program (PTV) is run using the people’s money and it is mandated to be used for the welfare of the Filipino people.”

For his part, up and coming host Bayan, who is sure to give RSP! a young and dynamic vibe, will focus on keeping the millennial viewers glued to the program through special segments that are truly relevant to their lifestyle. The erstwhile noontime show heartthrob is dropping his dancing skills for now, in favor of exchanging wits with Bendijo and Querrer, who he will be working with for the very first time.

“I am both honored and somehow pressured to be hosting this new program with two respected news personalities. However, I take it also as an opportunity to further hone my craft and to challenge myself each day to bring something new to the table every single day,” Bayan declares.

“Rise and Shine, Pilipinas!” which airs weekdays, from 7:00am to 8:30am, will kick-off the new, dynamic vibe of PTV, which will be resonated in the rest of the station’s programs.