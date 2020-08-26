Mornings made brighter with Pokwang, Pauleen Luna-Sotto, Ria Atayde

Your mornings will certainly get better with the launch of TV5’s newest morning show, Chika, Besh! (Basta Everyday Super Happy) last August 17, 2020! It aims to impart reliable information and positive stories that will surely make the start of the day happy and enjoyable for viewers.

Given the challenging situations that Filipinos face daily and good news becoming a scarcity on television, Chika, Besh! gives everyone something to look forward to with its smile-worthy content. It will also touch on relatable issues on life, love, health, motherhood, and more! It’ll be a breath of fresh air, for sure.

Headlining the morning show are Pauleen Luna-Sotto, Pokwang and Ria Atayde. They are set to bring pure good vibes into your mornings with their genial personality and cheerful spirit. They will also cater to the needs and issues concerning women of all ages and walks of life.

Pauleen Luna-Sotto has evolved from a teen star to a seasoned noontime show host, and now a mother to a precocious toddler. She has a lot to share about her real-life role that will certainly give viewers something to relate to, especially her fellow young moms.

Pokwang is not only a successful comedienne, author, and entrepreneur, she has also proven to be an amazing mother and all-around nurturer. So, expect more than just laughs from this certified funny lady. She has a wealth of experience and nuggets of wisdom to pass on in the show.

Ria Atayde may be the youngest in the trio of hosts, but she has the maturity beyond her years. The movie and TV actress will also serve as the voice of the millennial generation.

Joining Pauleen, Pokwang, and Ria are DJ Malaya Macaraeg as field reporter for the in-show segment Tatak Pinoy featuring proudly Pinoy-made products. Christian Antolin will be the Ka-Chika for Laps Trips, a segment on delicious local and foreign food recipes. Lastly, Inricho Bautista is the resident Tiktoker of the show who will feature viral videos and stories for the Share Ko Lang segment – all bringing positive vibes to viewers at home!

Chika, Besh! will also have international correspondents who will take you around the world from the comforts of your home. They’ll have Taki Saito, a Filipina-Japanese actress and TV host based in Tokyo, Japan; Kimpoy Feliciano, who rose to fame for his pick-up lines that went viral on social media, and has since moved to New Zealand.; and Shine Kuk, a South Korean-born TV personality who made a name for herself after winning in a Philippine noontime show, reporting directly from the land of K-Pop and K-Drama.

Since its launch last August 17, Chika, Besh! has already had popular stars and personalities such as Sofia Andres, Lani Misalucha, Maggie Wilson and Richard Yap guest on the show! All these elements will make for fun-filled and substantial mornings replete with informative commentaries, touching narratives, and genuine kwentuhan with famed celebrities and personalities.

Look forward to having better mornings with Chika, Besh! airing Mondays through Fridays every 10:00 AM on TV5. It also has same day airing on Colours at 11:00 AM; available on Cignal TV CH. 202 HD and CH. 60 SD.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

