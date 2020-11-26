MR. D.I.Y. celebrates 100-Store Milestone: Opens Its 100th Store In The Philippines at SM Hypermarket Novaliches

The largest home improvement retailer in Southeast Asia, MR. D.I.Y., opened its 100th store in the Philippines at SM Hypermarket Novaliches, Quezon City, today.

Started as a traditional hardware store in Malaysia back in 2005, MR. D.I.Y. has over 1,250 stores across Southeast Asia, including in the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Brunei, and Cambodia. The retailer which used to be a conventional hardware store has become a game-changer in the retail industry. Just last year, MR. D.I.Y. celebrated its 50th store at Ayala Malls Fairview Terraces and is now opening its 100th store in SM Hypermarket Novaliches.

MR.D.I.Y.’s 100th store celebration will kickstart by giving away 3 iPhone 12 Pro (128GB) and 10 consolation prizes of P1,000 worth of cash vouchers in MR. D.I.Y. Spend & Win Contest throughout December. For a purchase of P400 and more, customers can join by scanning the QR code, fill up the electronic form and share it to their social media accounts.

MR. D.I.Y. Philippines Chief Operating Officer (COO) Ms. Roselle Marisol Andaya said, “This significant milestone is a result of the unwavering commitment and dedication of everyone in MR. D.I.Y. We thank our valued customers, business partners and the community for their tremendous supports. This has been a challenging year for our customers, and it is wonderful to be in a position to give them something exciting to look forward to.”

“We would also like to assure our customers that we are dedicated to continuously bring more value and convenience to them nationwide, offering them even greater value-for-money products by staying true to our motto of ‘Always Low Prices’. Here’s to 100 stores milestone and to many more as MR. D.I.Y. continues to expand our physical footprint, evolve and innovate to bring better and bigger value to our customers,” added Ms. Roselle.

MR. D.I.Y. offers over 14,099 types of products across ten (10) categories, namely, household, hardware, electrical, car accessories, furnishing, stationery & sports, toys, gifts, computer & HP accessories and jewelry and cosmetics. There is always something for each member of the family to be excited about when shopping at MR. D.I.Y.

Furthermore, the retailer is also supporting ABS-CBN Foundation-Bantay Kalikasan’s Mother Nurture Campaign for La Mesa Ecopark and Watershed through The Good Bag campaign. The celebration will extend until January of next year. For more details, please visit MR. D.I.Y. official Facebook at @mrdiyPH and corporate website at www.mrdiy.com/ph.