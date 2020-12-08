Mrs. V Restobar redefines a traditional Christmas with HoliGraze and Filipino-Spanish dishes

0 comment

This year has changed the way we live and celebrate, but it hasn’t stopped us from wanting to give our families and friends the best gifts for Christmas. Mrs. V Restobar is offering specially-curated grazing boxes and a holiday-set menu from December 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021.

Holigraze Box

 

Handpicked Selections
Redefining at-home celebrations, Mrs. V Restobar’s handcrafted grazing boxes ranges from Php1,300.00 to Php1,900.00 and include curated wines, fresh fruits, pastries, cheeses and cold cuts.

While there are pre-made boxes available, you can also create custom packages based on your budget and preferences.

These are limited edition boxes that will only be available for this holiday. You can pre-order these glazed boxes through the restaurant’s social media pages.

7 Wings Sampler

Indulgent Tastes of Home
Mrs. V Restobar is also known for its sumptuous Filipino-Spanish meals and this menu highlights their best-sellers: Wagyu Salpicao; tapas such as Plato de Tapa Frias, Plato de Quezo; Salted Egg Tapenade and assorted canapes. These dishes can be paired with any of the restaurant’s selection of wines from reds to rosés to whites.

Architect Kaydee Velasco

Chef Gino Balitos

About Mrs. V Restobar
Situated in the heart of Makati, Mrs. V Restobar serves as a watering hole for the corporate world and often serves as a private venue – where guests indulge in sumptuous Filipino-Spanish cuisine for lunch and dinner and enjoy cocktails with live entertainment by night.
What makes this hidden charm a popular choice is the way it makes guests feel at home with its passionately prepared Spanish-Filipino dishes which is reminiscent of how a loving mother cooks from the heart.

For orders and reservations, contact Mrs. V Restobar at +639 668 271211.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

