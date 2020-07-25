MS/MR SARA launches “Sige Na” Music Video

MS/MR SARA releases their “Sige Na” official music video today on their official YouTube account and website at www.msmrsara.com.

“Sige Na” is an original composition and arrangement by the band’s keyboardist, Ammie Ruth Suarez. An original Filipino music that celebrates love and its hazards. “It showcases our trust with friends and the shyness one succumbs to when we develop an interest to someone. We usually revert to our friends to do the bidding for us and keep our yearning hearts in private. This love story is something many of us experienced.” The music video of “Sige Na” says it all.

MS/MR SARA is mainly comprised of RM on vocals and Ammie on keyboards, but it is more fun to share the party! The band is even better with friends who are awesome in what they do, namely, Romy Gonzales on lead guitar, Mark Natividad on bass guitar and Gandhi Datar on drums. Follow the band on social media and join them on SARA-day, a weekly online session of music and fun games via Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/MsMrSARA/

The music video credits include the following: JC Roma (director, cinematographer and pre-production editor), JM Mangahas (color grading and post-production editor), Aji Manalo (sound engineer), Pamela Astrologo (cast) and Zo Abugan (cast). Shooting locations at Ricogen building, Gabs Good Grub Poblacion and Gabs RestoBar Poblacion. Special mention to Acoustic Underground, Apollo Productions and AR Studio.