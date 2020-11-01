MVP Group gears up for Typhoon Rolly

The MVP Group of Companies is gearing up for the onslaught of Typhoon Rolly. Manuel V. Pangilinan, in a tweet last Saturday, committed that the network operations centers for telco, power, and tollways will be operational and manned 24 hours, and that the Group has mobilized its foundations to do relief and medical work in the wake of Typhoon Rolly.

Our restoration teams from PLDT-Smart and Meralco are also on alert,” Pangilinan said.

Meralco Spokesperson and Head of Corporate Communications Joe Zaldarriaga said measures are now in place to mitigate the impact of the typhoon. Its personnel are also now on standby to immediately respond to possible power outages.

PLDT-Smart FVP & Group Head of Corporate Communications Cathy Yang said the telcos have prepositioned their personnel, network equipment and resources to ensure the resilience of their services. PLDT-Smart also assured customers of quick restoration of communication in areas that will be impacted by the typhoon.

Smart Communications, Inc. has also launched the Smart Store on Wheels to provide free calls, free Wi-Fi connection, and free charging to areas that are on the path of the typhoon. They will be deployed in the following locations:

  • Aurora
  • Bataan
  • Bicol
  • Bulacan
  • Pampanga
  • Tarlac
  • Zambales

The MVP Group urges the public to prepare, remain vigilant, and to stay informed on updates about Typhoon Rolly. Likewise, it reminds everyone to keep all channels of communication open and ready by ensuring mobile phones, laptops, radios, and other gadgets are fully charged.

