“My Gear and Your Gown” is your new BL obsession on WeTV and IFLIX

After a full and busy WFH day, you deserve a bit of “me” time – best spent indulging in your newest streaming obsession – the quirky, dramatic and romantic Thai BL series My Gear and Your Gown. It’s got all the feels, and so much more. The show premiered on WeTV and iflix this week, with a fresh episode dropping on Mondays; and you can watch it all for FREE.

In My Gear and Your Gown, “Dr. Pai” is a clever medical student who used to be the nerdy head of the school’s academic club. He lacked the confidence to believe that he could find love. On the other hand, ‘Itt” is a handsome engineering student who is the ex-president of the sports club. Always the popular guy, he loves being in the spotlight. Fate leads Pai and Itt to cross paths again and fulfill a promise from long ago.

Select members of the press were treated to an exclusive sneak preview of the series’ pilot episode during the online launch event held on September 14. Hosting the program is the iconic Tita of Manila, Auntie Julie, who entertained the attendees with her trademark humor and “Tita quotes.” After a few short remarks from the WeTV and iflix Philippines country head Georgette Tengco, it was time to settle in and watch the show.

My Gear And Your Gown is a WeTV Original production. Don’t miss the next episode on Monday, and share your thoughts on the characters (and who should end up together) on social media. Can’t wait until the following week to see what happens next, sign up as a WeTV VIP or iflix VIP subscriber and get to watch a second new episode ahead of everyone else.