MYX Awards 2020 lauds today’s hitmakers; holds virtual celebration this Saturday

0 comment

The country’s top music artists will be honored in the first virtual MYX Awards happening this Saturday (July 25) on YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

MYX Philippines will finally reveal this year’s winners and the recipient of the prestigious MYX Magna award at the grand musical event that seeks to bring together today’s hitmakers and help bring joy to Filipinos in the midst of a trying time.

Some of the artists who bagged multiple nods are performing at the much-awaited recognition night, including Artist of the Year nominees Ben&Ben, Inigo Pascual, and SB19.

KZ Tandingan and Shanti Dope, nominees for Collaboration of the Year, Urban Video of the Year, Song of the Year, and Music Video of the Year for “Imposible,” will also perform at the MYX Awards 2020.

Another Collaboration of the Year nominee, Julie Anne San Jose—nominated for the song “Maleta” with Gloc-9—will likewise render a musical number.

MYX Magna 2008 recipient Gary Valenciano will also be gracing the show along with Barq, Chito Miranda, Darren Espanto, Elmo Magalona, Raymund Marasigan, Route 83, Saab Magalona-Bacarro, and Yael Yuzon.

Aside from performances from these exciting OPM acts, a number of local and international artists are also set to make an appearance for the delight of Pinoy music fans.

MYX Awards 2020 will be hosted by the MYX Crew—Ai dela Cruz, Anton Fausto, Dani Mortel, Edward Barber, Robi Domingo, and Samm Alvero.

Don’t miss the thrilling #MYXAwards2020 event this Saturday (July 25), 8pm on MYX Philippines’ Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube channel.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

