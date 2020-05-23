IV of Spades, Shanti Dope, KZ Tandingan, Moira Dela Torre, Ben&Ben, SB19 nominated at MYX Awards 2020

The power of music remains supreme even in the time of pandemic as MYX Philippines carries on with its commitment to recognize the country’s top musical talents through a virtual celebration of the MYX Awards 2020.

The number one music channel in the country is utilizing the barrier-breaking and rule-bending force of music to bring together artists and help bring joy to Filipinos amid a challenging time.

This year, rock/funk band IV of Spades once again leads the list with six nominations including Artist of the Year; Music Video of the Year, Urban Video of the Year, and Song of the Year for “Come Inside of My Heart;” and Rock Video of the Year and Collaboration of the Year for their song “Nagbabalik” with Rico Blanco.

Rapper Shanti Dope likewise earned six nods—four of which he shares with KZ Tandingan. Their collaboration “Imposible” is nominated for Music Video, Song, Urban Video, and Collaboration of the Year. Meanwhile, his single “Amatz” also received nods for Music Video and Urban Video of the Year.

Moira Dela Torre, who recently dropped her sophomore album “Patawad,” has five nominations including Artist of the Year. Himig Handog 2019’s Best Song “Mabagal,” which she interpreted with Daniel Padilla, is nominated in the Song of the Year and Mellow Video of the Year categories. It is also vying for the Collaboration of the Year award alongside “Patawad, Paalam,” Moira’s collab with singer-songwriter I Belong to the Zoo.

Folk/pop band Ben&Ben and trailblazing Filipino boy band SB19 both scored three nominations each, including Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for their hit tracks, “Pagtingin” and “Go Up” respectively.

SB19 is also competing for the New Artist of the Year honor alongside sister duo Gibbs (Gabs Gibbs and Chi Gibbs), singer-songwriter Frankie Pangilinan a.k.a. Kakie, folk pop artist Syd Hartha, and “Idol Philippines” first grand winner, Zephanie Dimaranan.

FULL LIST OF MYX AWARDS 2020 NOMINEES

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

AMATZ – SHANTI DOPE

(DIRECTED BY HUSH MAGTOTO AND JC ECHANES)

COME INSIDE OF MY HEART – IV OF SPADES

(DIRECTED BY RAYMOND DACONES AND TRINA RAZON)

IMPOSIBLE – KZ AND SHANTI DOPE

(DIRECTED BY EDREX CLYDE SANCHEZ)

OPTIONS – INIGO PASCUAL

(DIRECTED BY DAWITTGOLD)

SUMMER – JAMES REID AND NADINE LUSTRE

(DIRECTED BY CHINO VILLAGRACIA AND NADINE LUSTRE)

SONG OF THE YEAR

COME INSIDE OF MY HEART – IV OF SPADES

GO UP – SB19

IMPOSIBLE – KZ AND SHANTI DOPE

MABAGAL – DANIEL PADILLA AND MOIRA DELA TORRE

PAGTINGIN – BEN&BEN

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

BEN&BEN

INIGO PASCUAL

IV OF SPADES

MOIRA DELA TORRE

SB19

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

GIBBS

KAKIE

SB19

SYD HARTHA

ZEPHANIE

MELLOW VIDEO OF THE YEAR

365 ARAW NG EROPLANONG PAPEL – MNL48

(DIRECTED BY CARLO FRANCISCO MANATAD)

HULING SANDALI – DECEMBER AVENUE

(DIRECTED BY ANDREI ANTONIO)

KAKAYANIN KAYA – MAYMAY ENTRATA

(DIRECTED BY MIKO PELINO)

MABAGAL – DANIEL PADILLA AND MOIRA DELA TORRE

(DIRECTED BY PEEWEE AZARCON GONZALES)

PAGTINGIN – BEN&BEN

(DIRECTED BY JOREL LISING)

ROCK VIDEO OF THE YEAR

COME INSIDE OF MY HEART – IV OF SPADES

(DIRECTED BY RAYMOND DACONES AND TRINA RAZON)

MANILA – ONE CLICK STRAIGHT

(DIRECTED BY RAYMOND DACONES AND TRINA RAZON)

NAGBABALIK – RICO BLANCO AND IV OF SPADES

(DIRECTED BY RA RIVERA)

PEKLAT CREAM – BITA AND THE BOTFLIES

(DIRECTED BY KEVIN DAYRIT)

SINO – UNIQUE

(DIRECTED BY KEAN CIPRIANO)

URBAN VIDEO OF THE YEAR

AMATZ – SHANTI DOPE

(DIRECTED BY HUSH MAGTOTO AND JC ECHANES)

DALAGA – ALLMOST

(DIRECTED BY MHELLAN NARCISO)

FIEND – JAMES REID FEAT. JUST HUSH

(DIRECTED BY DOMINIC BEKAERT)

IMPOSIBLE – KZ AND SHANTI DOPE

(DIRECTED BY EDREX CLYDE SANCHEZ)

PULL IT OFF – ALEX BRUCE

(DIRECTED BY JIGGY GREGORIO)

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

IMPOSIBLE – KZ AND SHANTI DOPE

MABAGAL – DANIEL PADILLA AND MOIRA DELA TORRE

MALETA – GLOC-9 FEAT. JULIE ANNE SAN JOSE

NAGBABALIK – RICO BLANCO AND IV OF SPADES

PATAWAD, PAALAM – MOIRA DELA TORRE AND I BELONG TO THE ZOO

INTERNATIONAL VIDEO OF THE YEAR

7 RINGS – ARIANA GRANDE

BOY WITH LUV – BTS FEAT. HALSEY

LOVER – TAYLOR SWIFT

SEÑORITA – SHAWN MENDES AND CAMILA CABELLO

SUCKER – JONAS BROTHERS

MYX CELEBRITY VJ OF THE YEAR

CK KIERON AND VIVOREE ESCLITO

KYLE ECHARRI AND ANDREA BRILLANTES

RICCI RIVERO

DIANA ZUBIRI, IZA CALZADO, KARYLLE AND SUNSHINE DIZON

YAM CONCEPCION

YLONA GARCIA

MICHAEL V

KAKIE

LOU YANONG AND ANDRE BROUILLETTE

KIARA TAKAHASHI AND GINO ROQUE

FRANKI RUSSELL AND DIANA MACKEY

FUMIYA SANKAI AND YAMYAM GUCONG

Vote for your favorite artists in #MYXAwards2020 by logging on to www.myxph.com until July 10 (Friday)! Watch MYX on SKYcable channel 23 and SKYdirect channel 37.