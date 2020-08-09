NBA League Pass now available for PLDT Home subscribers

PLDT Home partners with the National Basketball Association (NBA) to offer NBA League Pass, the league’s premium live game subscription service.

PLDT Home subscribers can now conveniently access NBA games and exclusive programs live and on-demand for as low as Php 485 per month by charging their NBA League Pass subscription to their existing PLDT Home account.

Beginning the 2019-20 season restart, NBA League Pass’s coverage of the seeding games will include enhanced statistical overlays, alternative audio and multiple viewing options. Subscribers will have access to League Pass’ Next-Generation game viewing enhancements, including new camera angles, multiple in-language streams, celebrity influencer commentary, in-depth analytics and statistical graphics, fantasy and gaming options, trivia and social media integration. Viewers will also have the ability to impact visual effects and sounds in the venue through a “tap-to-cheer” function.

NBA League Pass will continue to provide the most comprehensive live and on-demand access to the remainder of the 2019-20 season in high-definition, while the 3-Game Choice enables users to watch up to three games of their choice per month.

Rediscover a whole new game with NBA League Pass with your PLDT Home Fibr. To subscribe, visit pldthome.com/nbaleaguepass.