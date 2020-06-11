Necessary Travel Documents for Essential Travel in the Philippines

0 comment

AirAsia advises its guests that all necessary travel documents must be secured before proceeding to the airport for your flight.

The airline has gradually resumed commercial domestic flights following the Philippine government’s directive of easing community quarantine restrictions in Metro Manila and several parts of the country. Flights from Manila and Clark to Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Puerto Princesa, and Davao City are now open for booking on the AirAsia app and airasia.com.

AirAsia hopes to facilitate a smooth journey for guests on essential travel by checking for complete documentation prior to boarding.

Requirements for Locally Stranded Individuals

Locally stranded individuals are required to present a Travel Authority or Pass that must be secured from the Joint Task Force COVID Shield of the Philippine National Police (PNP). The said pass is needed to travel across provinces or regions across the country under General Community Quarantine.

To secure this, guests must have a medical certificate from the municipal or city health office and a barangay certification that the person has no COVID-19 symptoms for the past 14 days before the day of travel.

Requirements for Business Traveller (Authorized Person Outside Residence)

For medical front liners or persons in industries allowed to operate under General Community Quarantine, a company identification or any documentation from the company justifying the reason to travel is required.

The local government of one’s destination may also require the above-mentioned Travel Authority.

Overseas Filipino Workers

Returning Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), including all other arriving international guests, will be required to undergo quarantine and testing procedures upon arrival in the Philippines. Test results and a certification by the Bureau of Quarantine will be issued after.

A Travel Authority or Pass will be needed to travel to local destinations. Supporting documents to be shown for the said pass include any proof of residence.

Travel documents to comply with the entry and exit restrictions by the Bureau of Immigration, including a valid passport and/or visa, still apply.

Only OFWs, Filipino citizens and their spouses and dependents, permanent residents, and foreign diplomats will be allowed to enter the Philippines.

All foreigners can leave the country at any time. However, Filipino citizens will not be allowed to leave unless they are OFWs, permanent residents or holders of a student visa in their country of destination.

Local Requirements

Local governments may also have additional requirements. Guests travelling on domestic routes are advised to check local travel guidelines.

AirAsia has notified guests via e-mail of these documentary requirements.

 

104128261_3258889170837604_5723407875817262431_o.jpg

The safety and wellbeing of our guests and Allstars remains AirAsia’s top priority. AirAsia is complying with advice and regulations from the local government, civil aviation authorities, global and local health agencies, including the World Health Organization.

Guests can expect enhanced safety measures throughout the entire journey, including pre-flight, in-flight, and arrival processes. These include the mandatory wearing of face masks to be permitted to travel, amongst others. Guests are also advised to check and comply with measures implemented by local airport authorities for a smooth travel experience.

AirAsia is closely monitoring this situation and reserves the right to announce further policies according to the latest developments.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

R&B superstar REGI FLIH announces the release of his fourth single “Bad For Me”

Team Orange 0 comments
R&B superstar REGI FLIH is sporting some new vibes with the release of his fourth and latest masterpiece Bad For Me. A different approach from his previous releases, Bad For…

Take Hyun Bin home with you with Smart’s fan merch promo

Team Orange 0 comments Movies
Mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) continues to bring South Korean superstar Hyun Bin closer to his legions of Filipino fans as it launches a new promo featuring exclusive…

Grab, City Government of Manila provide thousands of livelihood opportunities to help Manileños recover from the pandemic

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
Grab Philippines together with the City government of Manila, has announced its partnership which aims to leverage on Grab’s platform, and provide livelihood opportunities to thousands of Manilenos who have…

World Vision Philippines backs DepEd learning continuity plan

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
World Vision Philippines through its Chairperson, Chief Justice Reynato S. Puno (ret.), pledged its solidarity to the Department of Education (DepEd)’s Brigada Eskwela (BE) and Oplan Balik Eskwela (OBE). During…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone