Netflix debuts official trailer for Money Heist (La casa de papel)

Money Heist (La casa de papel) Part 4 begins in chaos: the professor thinks that Lisbon has been executed, Rio and Tokyo have blown up an army tank and Nairobi is struggling between life and death. The gang is going through one of its toughest moments and the rise of an enemy among its ranks will put the heist in serious danger.

The most famous gang of robbers returns with Álvaro Morte (The Profesor), Úrsula Corberó (Tokyo), Pedro Alonso (Berlin), Alba Flores (Nairobi), Itziar Ituño (Lisbon), Miguel Herrán (Rio) , Esther Acebo (Stockholm), Jaime Lorente (Denver), Darko Peric (Helsinki), Luka Peros (Marseille), Hovik Keuchkerian (Bogotá) and Rodrigo de la Serna (Palermo).

Najwa Nimri (Inspector Sierra), Fernando Cayo (Coronel Tamayo), Juan Fernández (Coronel Prieto), Fernando Soto (Angel) and Mario de la Rosa (Suárez) give life to the police force who will try to destroy the “resistance.” The main cast is completed with Pep Munné (Governor), Enrique Arce (Arturo Román), Kiti Manver (Mariví) and José Manuel Poga (Gandía).

