New Korean NETFLIX Original EXTRACURRICULAR to premiere on April 29

Extracurricular portrays a group of high school students who risk everything on the wrong choices that cannot be undone

Netflix, the world’s leading streaming entertainment service, confirms that Extracurricular will premiere on April 29th.

Extracurricular is a Netflix Original Series that follows a group of high school students who choose a life of crime and face the dangerous consequences that result from their choices. The show is an offbeat and intense drama by veteran director Kim Jin-min (Lawless Lawyer, The Time Between Dog and Wolf, and Marriage Contract) and new aspiring writer Jin Han-sae.

Extracurricular has a fresh young cast of talented actors. Kim Dong-hee, who has been incredibly charming in the web series A-Teen, as well as such dramas as SKY Castle and Itaewon Class, takes on a strikingly different role of Jisoo, a model student who wanders into a life of crime. Jung Da-bin, who is well-known as a child actor in Korea, plays the ‘mean girl’ Minhee, while Park Ju-hyun, discovered by the creators of Extracurricular, plays Jisoo’s accomplice Gyuri. Nam Yoon-su, who is known for his roles in various web dramas, shows off his talent as Kitae, Minhee’s boyfriend and a school bully.

These exciting actors are brought together to create a powerful and gripping story of youth at risk. The character posters show a striking image of the four students in black and white being ripped by savage claw marks. The tagline ‘Some Mistakes Cannot Be Erased’ elicits curiosity about the life-changing decisions they make and what consequences they face.

The Netflix original series Extracurricular premieres worldwide on April 29th.

