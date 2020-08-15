NETFLIX | STRANGER Season 2 returns with more twists and suspense

Critically acclaimed crime thriller series Stranger is returning with its second season, only on Netflix!

Stranger S2 features some familiar faces as well as some new ones. Hwang Si-mok (Cho Seung-woo) and Han Yeo-jin (Bae Doo-na) join forces once again as they set out to discover the truth. Seo Dong-jae (Lee Joon-hyuk) and Lee Yeon-jae (Yoon Se-a) from the first season return as well. As for new players, we have Choi Bit (Jeon Hye-jin) and Woo Tae-ha (Choi Moo-sung).

In the trailer, Si-mok narrates, “Those who want silence,” and, “Everyone is complicit.” These words foreshadow a gripping tale with many twists. With the Prosecutor’s Office and the National Police Agency disputing, Si-mok and Yeo-jin work on unraveling a case. However, they’ll face many battles as there are many who want these secrets to remain hidden.

Stay tuned for a thrilling journey when Stranger S2 premieres on August 15, only on Netflix!

Directed by: Park Hyeon-seok

Screenplay by: Lee Su-yeon

Cast: Cho Seung-woo / Bae Doo-na / Jeon Hye-jin / Choi Moo-sung / Lee Joon-hyuk / Yoon Se-a

Premiere Date and Time: 8/15/2020 9:30PM SGT

Service Cadence: Every Saturday and Sunday from 8/15/2020 9:30PM SGT

Synopsis:

In the midst of a power clash between prosecutors and police, Hwang Si-mok (Cho Seung-woo) and Han Yeo-jin (Bae Doo-na) reunite to uncover murky secrets as they pursue a labyrinth of intertwined cases.