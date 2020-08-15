NETFLIX | STRANGER Season 2 returns with more twists and suspense

0 comment

Critically acclaimed crime thriller series Stranger is returning with its second season, only on Netflix!

Stranger S2 features some familiar faces as well as some new ones. Hwang Si-mok (Cho Seung-woo) and Han Yeo-jin (Bae Doo-na) join forces once again as they set out to discover the truth. Seo Dong-jae (Lee Joon-hyuk) and Lee Yeon-jae (Yoon Se-a) from the first season return as well. As for new players, we have Choi Bit (Jeon Hye-jin) and Woo Tae-ha (Choi Moo-sung).

In the trailer, Si-mok narrates, “Those who want silence,” and, “Everyone is complicit.” These words foreshadow a gripping tale with many twists. With the Prosecutor’s Office and the National Police Agency disputing, Si-mok and Yeo-jin work on unraveling a case. However, they’ll face many battles as there are many who want these secrets to remain hidden.

Stay tuned for a thrilling journey when Stranger S2 premieres on August 15, only on Netflix!

Directed by: Park Hyeon-seok

Screenplay by: Lee Su-yeon

Cast: Cho Seung-woo / Bae Doo-na / Jeon Hye-jin / Choi Moo-sung / Lee Joon-hyuk / Yoon Se-a

Premiere Date and Time: 8/15/2020 9:30PM SGT

Service Cadence: Every Saturday and Sunday from 8/15/2020 9:30PM SGT

Synopsis:

In the midst of a power clash between prosecutors and police, Hwang Si-mok (Cho Seung-woo) and Han Yeo-jin (Bae Doo-na) reunite to uncover murky secrets as they pursue a labyrinth of intertwined cases.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

ABS-CBN kicks off digital events with first digital fancon for “Hello Stranger”

Team Orange 0 comments
ABS-CBN is launching a digital event this August 16, Sunday, at 2 p.m., by offering the first digital fan conference for the hit online series “Hello Stranger” that will give…

Leia Valenciano takes the lead in inspiring children thru World Vision’s Give Hope campaign

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
World Vision in the Philippines welcomes to its family Leia Valenciano as its ambassador for Give Hope campaign. Nataleia Martine, known to many as “Leia”, is the 3-year old daughter…

PLDT Enterprise helps grow digital payments in PH with PayMaya

Team Orange 0 comments Banking & Finance
In line with its objective to help Filipinos and their businesses go beyond brick and mortar operations and expand through e-commerce, PLDT Enterprise – together with PayMaya, helps grow digital…

Teleperformance fosters vibrant people culture through global talent competition

Team Orange 0 comments Business
Even during the pandemic, the passion and creativity of Filipinos shone through as Teleperformance Philippines, the leading global group in digitally integrated business services, gave their employees a chance to…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone