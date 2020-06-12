Never miss a beat with the latest Originals member, the Nokia 5310

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, announces the availability of the Nokia 5310 in the Philippines.

Reimagining the original Nokia 5310 Xpress Music, the iconic feature phone now comes with an MP3 player and FM radio, combined with powerful, dual front-facing speakers that let you carry your favourite tunes with you on the go. The Nokia 5310 remixes classic design with a slick new feel and battery that’s built to last, keeping you connected day after day.

Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global, said:

“Our initiative to revitalise the Originals family has been a great success with our fans. We have received an overwhelmingly positive reaction to our entire Originals family, including our most recent Nokia 2720 Flip. We’re very excited to be able to keep the trend going with the Nokia 5310, our latest Originals family member. Feature phones play an important role in the mobile market, with 400 million consumers still buying a 2G phone for their mobility needs. They seek an option that offers reliability and durability combined with ease of use. The Nokia 5310 offers all of these with an extra dose of design.”

Sancho Chak, General Manager for Philippines, Hong Kong and Thailand, HMD Global:

“At HMD Global, we make sure that we have a phone for every walk of life and to fit the interests of fans. Filipinos love music and they enjoy listening to their favourite songs through their phones, which is why we decided to bring back one of the all-time favourite Nokia feature phones of Filipinos – the Nokia 5310. This Nokia feature phone offers wireless FM radio with dedicated music buttons and powerful battery life that will let Filipino fans enjoy their favourite tunes all day – showcased in a retro classic design refreshed for the new age.”

Stay tuned all day with a dedicated FM radio and MP3 player

The Nokia 5310 lets you keep the music flowing anytime, anywhere, thanks to its MP3 player and wireless FM radio. The phone’s expandable storage allows you to carry your favourite tunes with you on the go.

The dual front-facing speakers deliver the volume of 105 phons, enough to fill an entire room. The Nokia 5310 also comes with dedicated music buttons, allowing you to adjust the volume and shuffle through tracks with ease.

Classic design with more power to connect

Celebrating the iconic Nokia 5310 with a fresh new take, the Nokia 5310 comes in a distinctive two-tone colourway with a beautifully rounded design, a curved display glass and an elegant key mat for the perfect fit in your hand. The Nokia 5310 also has an ergonomic and clean numeric keypad with a five-way navigation key. It comes with the classic and familiar Nokia feature phone OS to deliver an easy-to-use and feature-rich experience.

With all the reliability you would expect of a Nokia phone, the Nokia 5310 has a battery life that keeps you connected day after day. The phone’s battery lasts up to 30 days on standby mode to keep those calls going from sunrise to sunset without recharging. You can also choose between a single or dual SIM for this device.

Pricing and availability

Starting 13 June, 2020 and for only Php2,090, the Nokia 5310 in Black/Red colour variant is available in Nokia mobile online stores on Shopee, Lazada and mxmemoxpress.com. Fans can also avail of this latest feature phone from Nokia all Nokia mobile stores, kiosks and shop-in-shop nationwide starting 19 June, 2020.