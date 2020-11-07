New geotag feature for AXA Rescue Line app for better emergency response

Emergencies can happen anytime, sometimes in unfamiliar places. With its customers in mind, AXA Philippines, one of the country’s leading insurance providers, has enhanced its emergency response services with the Rescue Line app’s new geotag feature which can help pinpoint your location faster and more accurately and immediately send help your way.

When emergencies strike, most likely we’re in a state of shock and we usually aren’t able to compose our thoughts or give more details on our location. There are also times when emergencies occur in a place that the victim is not familiar with. This new geotag feature of Rescue Line can save a lot of lives,” said Rahul Hora, president and CEO of AXA Philippines.

Rescue Line, a special service from AXA, provides free access to emergency response such as roadside assistance, fire, police, and ambulance anytime, anywhere. It’s available for free for everyone, AXA customers and non-customers alike, through the Emma by AXA mobile app which you can download via the Google Play or App Store. With one push of a button, Rescue Line connects to both the command center and your nominated loved ones so they can be informed of your whereabouts.

