New Hanabishi endorser Sarah Geronimo-Guidicelli urges gamilies to find ways to make their home life better during quarantine

Hanabishi Philippines’ new celebrity endorser Sarah Geronimo-Guidicelli encourages families to find ways to make their home life better during quarantine. The Popstar advices people to stay at home and learn a new skill like cooking or baking as they have more time at their disposal. Get the kids to make their own merienda or midnight snacks, catch up on the series you’ve been wanting to see, or finally finish that book you’ve been putting off reading for months.

“Tulungan po natin ang ating mga frontliners at ating gobyerno ngayong mga panahong ito na tayo ay nahaharap sa pagsubok. Sa halip na nakatuon tayo sa mga negatibong bagay, gumawa po tayo ng paraan upang lalong mas mapaganda ang ating buhay sa loob ng ating mga tahanan,” Geronimo-Guidicelli says.

If you’re looking for kitchen appliances to help you make your first dish, you can now easily place an order for one through the Hanabishi website, www.myhanabishi.com.

They have broilers, grillers, fryers, electric cookers, and juice blenders. You can also buy mixers, food processors, steamers, pressure cookers, and stoves from the site.

Apart from the kitchen appliances mentioned above, you may also order Hanabishi’s electric fans and coolers; air-conditioning units; refrigerators; rice cookers; water dispensers; garment care appliances; and vacuums and sterilizers through their website.

“Nagpapasalamat ako sa bago ‘kong kapamilya, ang Hanabishi. Alam naman ng pamilyang Pilipino na ang Hanabishi ay isa sa pinagkakatiwalaang brand of appliances dito sa atin. Ang mga kailangan natin upang mapasaya ang ating buhay pamilya habang tayo ay naka-quarantine ay mabibili na online mula sa Hanabishi,” Sarah further adds.

Hanabishi currently offers free shipping for small items. You can have your order picked up at their warehouse at Meycauayan, Bulacan or choose to have it delivered to your preferred address.

Placing an order is easy. Visit the Hanabishi website and add to cart the appliance you want to order. Make a payment through Metrobank, BDO, Dragonpay, or PayPal. Choose between the pickup and delivery options. Deliveries will be made through either Transportify or Lalamove. Wait for the confirmation, and then you’re through.

For inquiries about the free shipping on small items, you may call Nikki at 0966-8137150; Lot at 0927-3084741; Je at 0932-5657796; or Pearl at 0997-6024956.