New HBO Original Limited Series “The Plot Against America” debuts March 17 exclusively on HBO GO and HBO

Based on the acclaimed Philip Roth novel of the same name, this six-part limited series imagines an alternate American history, told through the eyes of a working-class Jewish family in New Jersey as they watch the political rise of aviator-hero and xenophobic populist Charles Lindbergh, who becomes president and turns the nation toward fascism. THE PLOT AGAINST AMERICA will premiere same time as the U.S. on Tuesday, 17 March at 9am on HBO GO and HBO with an encore telecast on the same day at 10pm on HBO.

The cast includes Winona Ryder (HBO’s “Show Me a Hero”), Zoe Kazan (HBO’s “The Deuce”), Morgan Spector (HBO’s “Boardwalk Empire” and the upcoming “The Gilded Age”), Anthony Boyle, Azhy Robertson, Caleb Malis and John Turturro (HBO’s “The Night Of”).

THE PLOT AGAINST AMERICA is based on the novel by Philip Roth and created by David Simon and Ed Burns; executive produced by Simon, Burns, Nina K. Noble, Joe Roth, Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, Susan Goldberg and Jeff Kirschenbaum; co-executive produced by Philip Roth and Dennis Stratton.

