New Maxicare Health Pod for Alorica employees

Maxicare Healthcare Corporation, the country’s leading healthcare provider, recently established its newest Health Pod at Alorica Centris in South Triangle, Quezon City to provide employees with better access to high-quality healthcare services.

The Health Pod is a fully automated system that manages patient-queuing and makes gathering of initial vital signs quick, accurate and hassle-free. It also offers a convenient and time-saving way for employees to get their LOA (letter of authorization). Other services include taking one’s blood pressure, body temperature, and BMI (Body Mass Index). The latest Maxicare Health Pod is located at Three Cyberpod Centris South Tower Eton, EDSA, South Triangle, Quezon City.

Photo shows (L-R) Maxicare mascot Maxibear and assistant vice president for corporate sales Cecilia David, Lockton Benefits Group-Philippines vice president and head Rhea Ablan and compensation director Blessilda Miguel with employee experience regional vice president Atty. James Garcia.

