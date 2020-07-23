New realme C11 is an #EntryLevelUp at Php 4,990.00; raises the bar with features ideal for online schooling

As the education landscape evolves and adapts to the current health situation, parents and students alike are looking for tools capable of supporting virtual and distance learning with the new school year expected to open on August 24. realme Philippines, the lifestyle partner of the youth, addresses this need with a new tech study buddy that can help young Filipino learners in adopting distance learning, the #EntryLevelUp realme C11.

Priced at Php4,990, the realme C11 has outstanding features that take the experience of the value segment notches higher. This newest realme offering packs advanced features such as an octa-core gaming processor, large-capacity battery, large IPS screen and dual cameras with NightScape mode.

“Filipino students deserve an affordable yet powerful smartphone that can help them ace virtual classes. This is why we are introducing an #EntryLevelUp smartphone that packs the essential features young learners will need. The realme C11 sets a new standard for the entry-level segment for parents and students looking for a capable, accessible and stylish learning device. We’re excited to bring this new tech kaklase to the market,” shares realme VP for Marketing Austine Huang.

An A+ #EntryLevelUp Smartphone for Filipino Learners

Modern technology has reshaped learning, allowing the education system to adapt to new situations. With the internet and related technologies making physical presence no longer an issue, learning has further expanded from the four corners of a classroom and individuals can get information through various resources, devices and tools, anywhere and anytime.

Smartphones are one of today’s widely used tools for learning. According to experts, for a smartphone to be a reliable tool for virtual education, it must have at least a 2.2GHz octa-core processor with 2GB memory, 6 inches screen, 32GB storage, a front and rear cameras, an Android 8.1 operating system, and WiFi and Bluetooth support.

The realme C11 exceeds these requirements yet remains affordable. This new realme phone takes pride in being the first smartphone globally to pack a MediaTek Helio G35 gaming processor, which is the most powerful in its price segment.The Helio G35 is an octa-core 12nm processor that clocks up to 2.3GHz, making it handy for both schoolwork and break-time activities like mobile gaming. With this powerful processor, the realme C11 ensures smooth performance even for mid-to heavy power-consuming apps. It also runs on realme UI, based on Adroid 10.

realme C11 will last hours of virtual classes and online tasks to help students with research, writing and homework. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and special OTG reverse charge feature for better power usage. After classes, the realme C11 is also a perfect partner for relaxing and taking breaks, offering up to seven days of music, 21 hours of movies and 12 hours of gaming for an even longer entertainment time.

For school projects or fun time with classmates and friends, the #EntryLevelUp smartphone features 13MP + 2MP AI dual cameras with high-resolution images and videos. The 5MP front camera integrates AI beauty algorithm for share-ready selfies and groufies. The realme C11 is the only device in its price segment to have a Super Nightscape Mode for brighter and clearer photos. Its rear camera square design is also a level up versus other realme smartphones.

realme C11 users will enjoy immersive experience with its 6.5 in 20:9 IPS LCD screen, ideal for class streaming and reading online notes. The entry-level display size, quality resolution and mini drop design are perfect not just for virtual conferences and schoolwork but also for leisure activities such as movie marathons and multiplayer online battles. Its unique geometric art design also fits the personality of its vibrant young market.

Pricing and Availability

The realme C11 is priced at Php4,990 and will be initially launched exclusively on Shopee starting 6PM on July 23. It sports a young and minimalist aesthetic and is available in two colorways: Mint Green and Pepper Gray. It comes with 2GB RAM + 32GB storage.

Fans can get up to 8 percent off using Shopee’s voucher code GADGETZONE8. The voucher is valid from July 23 to August 8.

The realme C11 will be available nationwide starting July 24, 2020 at realme stores, kiosks, partner dealers nationwide and Home Credit.