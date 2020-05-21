Newport Mall in Resorts World Manila partially opens starting May 22

A limited number of retail shops and restaurants are expected to partially open in Newport Mall at Resorts World Manila (RWM) on May 22, following the announcement of the modified enhanced community quarantine period within Metro Manila. Stringent health and safety measures, as well as social distancing protocols, are in place.

Starting this Friday, retail shops such as Pacsafe, Planet Sports, Orogold, Reservalife, United Nude, Hush Puppies, and Coalition will open their doors to the public for the first time in two months. While dine-in is still not allowed, restaurants like Uncle Mao, a Chinese restaurant that offers Hunan cuisine, Macao Imperial, Barcino Wine Resto Bar, and Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken & Sauce Bar will be accepting take-out, pick-up, and delivery orders only.

Aside from the initial safety guidelines such as wearing of masks, mandatory thermal scanning, and hand sanitizer stations, RWM and Newport Mall have put in place enhanced protective and cleanliness SOPs such as employing of Anti-Virus Patrol which will do round-the-clock hygiene surveillance within the property to ensure public safety. Additional state-of-the-art sanitation and disinfection technologies asre installed within the property including smart disinfection and temperature chamber, Multi-Quat sanitizer, and escalator handrail sanitizers. Contactless purchase with designated pick-up counters and drive through stations is also being introduced as a new safety protocol that will be rolled out in the re-opening.

Newport Mall’s new mall hours are from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM, daily. Following the Inter-agency Task Force Guidelines, only guests aged 21 to 59 years old will be allowed to enter the mall and mall-goers are encouraged to bring proper identification. During this period, mall parking is free and delivery app vehicles will be allowed to park in Newport Mall 2/F parking.