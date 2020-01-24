Next generation Nokia 2.3 brings powerful AI to everyone

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, today launches the Nokia 2.3 in the Philippines.

Designed to deliver a feature-packed smartphone performance, the Nokia 2.3 comes with a camera powered by AI to help you get the best shots, a large 6.2” HD+ screen and two-day battery[i] life for long-lasting and immersive entertainment. Being Android™ 10 ready, the new Nokia 2.3 will receive guaranteed monthly security updates for three years and OS upgrades for two years, ensuring this smartphone gets better over time.

The Nokia 2.3 features a dual camera and comes with ‘Recommended Shot’, a brand-new Nokia phones feature helping you choose the best picture. This new feature helps you capture mid-air backflips, family portraits where everyone is actually smiling and winning goals. ‘Recommended Shot automatically captures alternate images before and after the shutter button is pressed and suggests which amongst the shots is the best one.

This next-generation phone also features AI-powered features such as ‘Portrait Mode’ and low-light imaging, which enables fans to capture creative images in a variety of settings.

“Consumers world over have really appreciated the Nokia 2 family of products. The Nokia 2.3 is a step forward in our promise of offering you an experience that stays fresh longer – giving consumers access to two years of OS upgrades and three years of monthly security updates even in the affordable price tier. On top, it offers industry leading AI for this segment, large screen and our signature promise of two-day battery life – making it the ideal pick for those who rely on their smartphone as their primary screen,” says Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global.

“We’re bringing the next-generation Nokia 2.3 to the Philippines as we want to reach more of our Filipino fans, especially those who are looking to level up their smartphone experience with a phone that is not only reliable and packed with advanced features but also comes with a budget-friendly price tag. We at HMD Global are very excited for the launch of the Nokia 2.3 in the Philippines and we look forward to more fans enjoying the Nokia smartphone experience that just keeps getting better,” says Sancho Chak, General Manager, HMD Global Philippines.

Bringing out your creative side

The Nokia 2.3 comes equipped with ‘Portrait Mode’, which elevates your photo’s subject and subtly blurs the background, resulting in stunning portraits that pop. Simply use Google Photos to adjust the blur after you take the shot.

With a 13MP/2MP dual camera, fans can take unique portraits with a variety of exclusive bokeh or blurred background effects such as Classic, Butterfly, Heart or Star-shaped styles. Feel like a professional by creating eye-catching photos by simply adjusting the focus when editing.

This device also combines advanced image fusion and exposure stacking (taking numerous photos in various lighting settings and blending them together), meaning you can shoot stellar images in vibrant detail, even in low-light conditions.

Long-lasting, immersive entertainment

Power through your day with the Nokia 2.3’s two-day battery life courtesy of AI-assisted Adaptive Battery technology. The device will learn your app usage habits meaning you can use your device for longer.

Its large 6.2” HD+ screen lets you sit back, relax and enjoy your favourite series and movies in the palm of your hand.

Elegant design with everyday essentials

Inspired by its Nordic design heritage, the Nokia 2.3 delivers a timeless aesthetic that isn’t just built to look good, but to last. Featuring a 3D nano-textured cover that sits securely in your hand, this phone has a stunning finish that’s sure to leave a lasting impression.

Advanced structural engineering made it possible to integrate the dual camera and flash into the rear of the phone without a camera bump. Inner high-precision diecast aluminium chassis makes the structure solid and rigid protecting all the components inside.

An experience that just keeps getting better

The Nokia 2.3 comes Android 10 ready, meaning guaranteed monthly security updates for three years and OS updates for two years to ensure the smartphone will get better over time and that the investment is future-proofed. The latest features of Android 10 will also give fans access to dark theme to save on power usage and improve visibility, as well as enhanced privacy and more, once updated.

The Nokia 2.3 also has a dedicated Google Assistant Button[ii] that lets you save precious time. Just use your voice to view upcoming calendar entries, commute times and other info. The Nokia 2.3 also comes with biometric face recognition, allowing you to unlock your phone at a glance.

Pricing and availability

The Nokia 2.3 comes in Cyan Green and Charcoal colour variants and will be available in the Philippine market starting January 25 for only P5,990. Every purchase comes bundled with a free Bluetooth speaker and case.

Nokia phones fans can avail this next-generation smartphone at Nokia mobile concept stores, kiosks, Sihop-in-Shop and authorised Nokia phone dealers nationwide.