Nike Introduces ‘You Can’t Stop Us’ Camp to Bring Together the Community Through Dance

Nike Philippines introduces the You Can’t Stop Us Camp, a month-long virtual series of inspiration, movement, and style for Nike members, led by Nike athletes*, happening on November 7 – 28, 2020.

The You Can’t Stop Us Camp is part of Nike’s commitment to champion sport in uniting a community who is pioneering what’s possible in sport and movement to inspire the next generation of athletes.

Hosted by renowned athletes* online, these sessions will aim to bring the dance community together to share empowering experiences and the joy of togetherness while expressing oneself through the power of dance.

Nadine Lustre, actress and singer, said, “For me, dancing is self-expression. Simply moving with music makes me feel alive! It doesn’t matter if I’m performing on stage in front of thousands of people or by myself in a studio, I am my truest self when I am dancing.”

Nike is committed to using the brand as a catalyst for optimism and is supporting a diverse group of women that is creating positive change via sport and culture. The You Can’t Stop Us camp will be led by some of the biggest dance powerhouses of Manila.

The classes will be led by dance powerhouses Madelle Paltu-ob, AC Lalata, Nadine Lustre, Niana Guerrero, Kristal Bermudo, Xyza Ragunja and Elly Burgonio. The sessions will also feature Chi Gibbs, co-founder of Neon Island, yoga instructor Jen Martinez, and Filipino Taekwondo champion Pauline Lopez.

AC Lalata, dancer & choreographer, said, “As a dancer, I truly believe that dance can bring communities together and has the power to move culture forward. Dance is a form of art that is for everybody, it is an outlet to express oneself freely through movements, uplift, facilitate change and unite communities. The You Can’t Stop Us Camp will help you experience the joy and power of dance together as a community.”

A full guide to the sessions below:

DANCE MASTERCLASS

Saturday, 7 November 2020

2:00PM – 6:00PM Manila Time

Kick off You Can’t Stop Us Camp with an afternoon of back-to-back virtual dance masterclasses led by AC Lalata, Madelle Paltu-ob, Elly Burgonio, Xyza Ragunjan, and Kristal Bermudo, with special guest Nadine Lustre.

Class Schedule

“The Bounce” with AC and Madelle 2:00PM – 2:45PM

“Intro to Freestyle” with Elly 3:00PM – 3:45PM

“Dancehall” with Kristal 4:00PM – 4:45PM

“Vogue Femme” with Xyza 5:00PM – 5:45PM

GET YOUR GROOVE ON WITH NIANA GUERRERO AND AC LALATA

Thursday, 12 November 2020

7:00PM – 7:45PM Manila Time

Fire up your feed with the hottest viral dance routines as Niana Guerrero and AC Lalata teach you the moves taking social media by storm.

POWER THROUGH WITH MADELLE PALTU-OB

Saturday, 14 November 2020

4:00PM – 4:45PM Manila Time

Get ready to break a sweat as Madelle Paltu-ob leads you through this explosive Nike Training Club inspired dance workout. Get stronger together with us as you engage in this fitness-based routine.

UPCYCLING WORKSHOP WITH CHI GIBBS

Thursday, 19 November 2020

5:30PM – 6:15PM Manila Time

Chi Gibbs, co-founder of Neon Island, shows you how to breathe new life into your existing outfits. Chi will teach you how to tie-dye and upcycle your existing t-shirts into fresh new looks.

INSIDE FLOW WITH JEN MARTINEZ AND PAULINE LOPEZ

Saturday, 21 November 2020

10:00AM – 10:45AM Manila Time

Breathe, stretch and move with Inside Flow Yoga – an evolution of Vinyasa Yoga where music and choreography come together in unity. Immerse yourself in a feel-good session led by the first Inside Flow Yoga instructor in the Philippines, Jen Martinez, and accompanied by Taekwondo Champion, Pauline Lopez.

THE FINAL GET DOWN

Saturday, 28 November 2020

5:00PM – 6:00PM Manila Time

Catch Niana Guerrero, Nadine Lustre, Pauline Lopez, AC Lalata, Madelle Paltu-ob and more; as they discuss the power of women in sport, community spirit, and lifting each other up. This virtual talk will be hosted by Bea Fabregas.

The Holiday 2020 Nike Icon Clash Collection

The HO20 Nike Icon Clash Collection is designed to embrace youth culture and celebrate human imperfection. At the center is the idea of honoring the power in someone embracing who they are. The understanding that something that has been broken can be put together again allowing it to become altogether new.

That inspiration is demonstrated by a patchwork of textures and dimensions; the use of revealing seams and methods of make. The pieces bring different elements of shine through fabrication, graphics and finishings laid on more tonal bodies creating an interesting contrast.

Handpicked silhouettes are icons adopted by the dance community. Tights, bras, crops, track-pants, and sweat-shirts serve their performance needs while allowing self-expression for the ones who love the most joyful and democratic sport in the world. The bold new metallics and iridescent materials enables athletes* to light it up.

This season, Nike Icon Clash Collection celebrates empowerment through dance, a form of performance-art able to uplift, facilitate change and unite communities. A movement full of expression and skill proven to have healing attributes, to improve mood while strengthening positive feelings about oneself.

* IF YOU HAVE A BODY, YOU ARE AN ATHLETE.