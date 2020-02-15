“No antibiotics ever” poultry production leads to safer dressed chicken

Bounty Agro Ventures Inc. (BAVI), one of the country’s leading manufacturers and distributors of dressed chicken, continues to provide Filipinos with high-quality, affordable, and safe poultry products.

BAVI is the only poultry integrator in the country to produce “no antibiotics ever” (NAE) chickens which are naturally healthy and safer to eat. This is done by eliminating the use of any antibiotics throughout the entire poultry production process.

“Growing healthy chickens without antibiotics will help us fight antimicrobial resistance, which can be fatal to humans,” said Dr. Erasmus Paderes, BAVI SVP for Animal Health and Feed Mill Operations.

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines antimicrobial resistance as “the ability of a microorganism (like bacteria, viruses, and some parasites) to stop an antimicrobial (such as antibiotics, antivirals and antimalarials) from working against it. As a result, standard treatments become ineffective, infections persist and may spread to others.”

Prior to implementing its NAE system, BAVI has already reduced its antibiotics use by 48% or 43 mg/kg in 2017, and further slashed it to 29 mg/kg in 2018.

Aside from manufacturing and distributing Bounty Fresh dressed chickens, BAVI also operates the Chooks-to-Go roasted chicken brand nationwide.