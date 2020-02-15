“No antibiotics ever” poultry production leads to safer dressed chicken

0 comment

Bounty Agro Ventures Inc. (BAVI), one of the country’s leading manufacturers and distributors of dressed chicken, continues to provide Filipinos with high-quality, affordable, and safe poultry products.

BAVI is the only poultry integrator in the country to produce “no antibiotics ever” (NAE) chickens which are naturally healthy and safer to eat. This is done by eliminating the use of any antibiotics throughout the entire poultry production process.

Growing healthy chickens without antibiotics will help us fight antimicrobial resistance, which can be fatal to humans,” said Dr. Erasmus Paderes, BAVI SVP for Animal Health and Feed Mill Operations.

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines antimicrobial resistance as “the ability of a microorganism (like bacteria, viruses, and some parasites) to stop an antimicrobial (such as antibiotics, antivirals and antimalarials) from working against it. As a result, standard treatments become ineffective, infections persist and may spread to others.”

Prior to implementing its NAE system, BAVI has already reduced its antibiotics use by 48% or 43 mg/kg in 2017, and further slashed it to 29 mg/kg in 2018.

Aside from manufacturing and distributing Bounty Fresh dressed chickens, BAVI also operates the Chooks-to-Go roasted chicken brand nationwide.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Kuya J Café + Restaurant opens in Rockwell Business Sheridan, Mandaluyong City

Team Orange 0 comments
Well-loved Filipino restaurant Kuya J launched its third Kuya J Café + Restaurant, giving customers a new spot perfect for an afternoon of relaxation with a warm cup of coffee…

Universal Records’ Spotify sensation Kyle Juliano drops emotional new ballad “Siguro”

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
Following the release of “Unmasked,” a collection of his well-beloved covers, Universal Records‘ Spotify Sensation Kyle Juliano is back to serenade fans with all-new original music in his comeback single…

Kickstart your heart-healthy lifestyle with the Quaker Smart Heart Challenge

Team Orange 0 comments Events
In a country where eating is a national passion, we tend to disregard the effects of the food we consume. Even though fast food and processed goods are becoming staples…

Kuya J Café + Restaurant opens in Deca Mall, Tondo

Team Orange 0 comments Events
Foodies and coffee lovers in Tondo and nearby areas no longer have to travel far as Kuya J opens its second Kuya J Café + Restaurant at Deca Mall in…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone