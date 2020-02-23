“No Time To Die” Official Theme Song by Billie Eilish Out Now

The official theme song to the 25th James Bond film No Time To Die has been released. The song is written and performed by Billie Eilish, produced by her brother FINNEAS alongside Stephen Lipson, with orchestral arrangements by Hans Zimmer and Matt Dunkley and guitar from Johnny Marr.

Billie and FINNEAS have written an incredibly powerful and moving song for No Time To Die, which has been impeccably crafted to work within the emotional story of the film,” said Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, the producers of No Time To Die.

There are a chosen few who record a Bond theme. I am a huge fan of Billie and FINNEAS. Their creative integrity and talent are second to none and I cannot wait for audiences to hear what they’ve brought – a fresh new perspective whose vocals will echo for generations to come,” said director Cary Joji Fukunaga.

Eilish said, “It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honour. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock”.

FINNEAS adds. “Writing the theme song for a Bond film is something we’ve been dreaming about doing our entire lives. There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of Goldfinger and Live And Let Die. We feel so so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007.

Meanwhile, IMAX has revealed its all-new exclusive artwork for No Time To Die, the first ever to be shot with IMAX® film cameras. Director Cary Joji Fukunaga captured select sequences of No Time To Die using IMAX’s extremely high-resolution 15/70mm film cameras to deliver IMAX audiences greater scope and breathtaking image quality.

In Philippine cinemas April 22, No Time To Die is distributed by United International Pictures through Columbia Pictures.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

