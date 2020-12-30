Nobu Manila restaurant at City of Dreams highlights a special New Year Omakase

0 comment

Setting a jovial mood to welcome 2021, Nobu Manila at City of Dreams Manila highlights an enticing six-course Omakase New Year dinner menu exclusively available on December 31 and January 1, 2021.

An indulgent Surf and Turf Duo consisting of Unagi with Foie Gras and Avocado Tempura, and Beef Tenderloin with Amasu Sake Mirin Reduction and Crispy Leeks, is the main course highlighting the Nobu New Year Omakase dinner menu

Matcha Tiramisu with Red Bean Paste flavored with Gekkeikan Sake is the perfect ending for Nobu’s New Year six-course Omakase dinner

At P6, 210 nett per person, inclusive of a complimentary glass of champagne, Nobu Manila’s New Year Omakase brings out the best of Japanese-Peruvian flavors. It commences with the chef’s Zensai selection to tease the palate for the six courses that follow, starting with the Nine Assorted Nobu Canapés consisting of: Jalapeño, Salmon Karashi su miso, Lapu Lapu Tiradito, Eel Sushi, Shrimp Maui Salsa Sushi, Sashimi Salad, Pork Taco, Wagyu Gyoza, and Softshell Crab Roll.

The Omakase continues with a trio of Nobu Sushi Cups, composed of: a seasonal selection of White Fish Umamijime, Belt Fish, and Salmon Belly; and a sumptuous dish of Jumbo Prawn Wrapped in Phyllo with Truffle Aioli, Sake and Mirin Reduction Gelée, and Mushrooms. An indulgent Surf and Turf Duo of Unagi with Foie Gras and Avocado Tempura, and Beef Tenderloin with Amasu Sake Mirin Reduction and Crispy Leeks comes after. Ozoni Soup or miso soup with handmade mochi, which is considered the most auspicious of the dishes traditionally enjoyed during New Year’s Day in Japan, punctuates the dinner menu before concluding it with a tasteful treat of Matcha Tiramisu with Red Bean Paste flavored with Gekkeikan Sake.

Located on Level 1 of Nobu Hotel Manila, the eponymous restaurant of world-renowned celebrity chef Nobu Matsuhisa is open for dinner only on Wednesday to Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
For inquiries and reservations, call 8800-8080 or e-mail guestservices@cod-manila.com or visit www.cityofdreamsmanila.com.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Hilton launches flagship brand in Clark with opening of Hilton Clark Sun Valley Resort

Team Orange 0 comments
Hilton, one of the fastest-growing hospitality companies in the world, today announced the opening of the 308-room Hilton Clark Sun Valley Resort. Owned by Donggwang Clark Corporation, the hotel is…

Sponge Cola releases “Siguro Nga,” a song inspired by K-drama series, Start-Up

Team Orange 0 comments Music
Sponge Cola is no stranger to writing music inspired by their love for cinema and pop culture. In fact, the four-piece alternative rock outfit named their debut full-length album, Palabas…

GCash drives PH digital transformation, hits over PHP 1 Trillion transactions in 2020

Team Orange 0 comments Banking & Finance
GCash, the undisputed leader and preferred mobile wallet in the Philippines, exceeded its 2020 business targets, one of which is hitting its PHP 1 trillion transaction commitment earlier this year…

Prepare your holiday feast with more ease using Beko cookers

Team Orange 0 comments Home & Living
Our kitchen is the busiest part of the house during the holidays, when food is always special. Whether you’re preparing food for a family of two or eight, the Beko…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone