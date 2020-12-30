Nobu Manila restaurant at City of Dreams highlights a special New Year Omakase

Setting a jovial mood to welcome 2021, Nobu Manila at City of Dreams Manila highlights an enticing six-course Omakase New Year dinner menu exclusively available on December 31 and January 1, 2021.

At P6, 210 nett per person, inclusive of a complimentary glass of champagne, Nobu Manila’s New Year Omakase brings out the best of Japanese-Peruvian flavors. It commences with the chef’s Zensai selection to tease the palate for the six courses that follow, starting with the Nine Assorted Nobu Canapés consisting of: Jalapeño, Salmon Karashi su miso, Lapu Lapu Tiradito, Eel Sushi, Shrimp Maui Salsa Sushi, Sashimi Salad, Pork Taco, Wagyu Gyoza, and Softshell Crab Roll.

The Omakase continues with a trio of Nobu Sushi Cups, composed of: a seasonal selection of White Fish Umamijime, Belt Fish, and Salmon Belly; and a sumptuous dish of Jumbo Prawn Wrapped in Phyllo with Truffle Aioli, Sake and Mirin Reduction Gelée, and Mushrooms. An indulgent Surf and Turf Duo of Unagi with Foie Gras and Avocado Tempura, and Beef Tenderloin with Amasu Sake Mirin Reduction and Crispy Leeks comes after. Ozoni Soup or miso soup with handmade mochi, which is considered the most auspicious of the dishes traditionally enjoyed during New Year’s Day in Japan, punctuates the dinner menu before concluding it with a tasteful treat of Matcha Tiramisu with Red Bean Paste flavored with Gekkeikan Sake.

Located on Level 1 of Nobu Hotel Manila, the eponymous restaurant of world-renowned celebrity chef Nobu Matsuhisa is open for dinner only on Wednesday to Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

For inquiries and reservations, call 8800-8080 or e-mail guestservices@cod-manila.com or visit www.cityofdreamsmanila.com.