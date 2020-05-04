Noel Cabangon releases feel-good collaboration “Habangbuhay” with Leanne & Naara

Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Noel Cabangon collaborates with musical duo Leanne & Naara in the brand new original “Habangbuhay.” Noel changes tune as he channels a Filipino folk-pop/country genre into a hopeful, feel-good track about surpassing hardships together with your loved ones.

Talking more about the song, Noel says “this song is to dedicated a couple of friends of mine from Negros; we’ve had each others’ back for more than 20 years, with music as something that continues to bind us together. I saw this kind of friendship too in Leanne and Naara, that’s why I chose this theme for our collaboration.”

Further explaining the inspiration behind the song, he says that it surprisingly came at a time where it is most needed in our country. He adds, “the track is also a tribute to a Filipino value of “walang iwanan” and bayanihan. Right now we are facing this dreadful challenge, but we have each other’s backs. We see how Filipinos support each other, even the ones who do not really have are extending their support to fellow Filipinos.”

Leanne & Naara join him on the track as they harmonize and show a different facet of their vocals unheard before. The duo expressed their excitement over the collaboration, stating “we were so excited when we heard the news that we will be collaborating with Sir Noel. It was such a joy to see his process and actually be a part of it.”

The track also comes after Noel’s release of his jazz-infused rendition of the Moira dela Torre hit “Malaya,” a song that he describes as “very heartfelt.” Explaining why he chose the jazz arrangement in particular, he says that while the challenge in creating a new version of the popular song was enormous, the new arrangement gives justice and more elegance to the original.

With the release of two fresh tracks, Noel Cabangon’s new music will hopefully lift spirits up and make beautiful noise amidst anxieties and worries all around.

Habangbuhay and Malaya are now available on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, and all digital stores worldwide under Universal Records. Leanne & Naara appear on Habangbuhay courtesy of Warner Music Philippines.