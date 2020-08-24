Nokia 3.1 Plus gets cool price cut on Mega Cellular for Shopee Flash Deal

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, supports students and parents with the start of online classes, as well as work from home that is still ongoing, with the announcement of the Nokia 3.1 Plus promotion that makes the smartphone even more accessible. The promotion is available with Mega Cellular on the Shopee Flash Deal.

Nokia phones fans can now go big on content experiences with the Nokia 3.1 Plus’ 6-inch HD+ display and two-day battery life, made more accessible with the exclusive limited time offer. Until August 31, you can grab the Nokia 3.1 Plus in blue, white or baltic for a checkout price of only Php 4,945, down from its original price of Php 7,990, saving more than Php 3,000, with the Gadgetzone8 voucher at the Mega Cellular store on the Shopee Flash Deal.

Maximize your viewing experience

Go big on screen and be ready for online lectures, video meetings or just a night of YouTube binge-watching.

The Nokia 3.1 Plus delivers great viewing experiences in its category, thanks to its 6-inch HD+ display and 18:9 aspect ratio which enables users to view more content on their screen. This makes social media browsing through favourite newsfeeds, apps and videos ideal and fun. With its 3500mAh battery2 that lasts two days between charges1, the Nokia 3.1 Plus can also effortlessly get you through your Netflix binges without needing a top-up.

Improved performance for heavy tasks

Perfect for online classes and working from home, the Nokia 3.1 Plus is designed to deliver high-speed performance that users can rely on. With the MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor’s balance of high performance and power efficiency, the Nokia 3.1 Plus delivers only the needed power by using fewer cores during basic tasks for optimal efficiency. The chipset also provides a boost during intensive tasks like watching videos to ensure a sustainable high performance and a consistently reliable experience.

Its precision fit, CNC-machined rear aluminium cover delivers a seamless, pure design and combines with a die-cast metal structure for impressive solidity. The Nokia 3.1 Plus’s matte, highly tactile finish with diamond cut detailing and curved 2.5D glass offers a precision crafted feel in the hand expected from a Nokia smartphone.

Get professional style bokeh shots with dual rear cameras

Photography enthusiasts can take their hobby notches higher even whilst staying indoors or during rainy days. The Nokia 3.1 Plus has a 13MP Phase Detection Auto Focus main camera that brings crisp images with fast and accurate focus even in low light. The rear camera also includes a 5MP sensor for rear depth sensing imaging making professional studio style shots possible. The selectable bokeh blur feature allows fans to adjust blur even after the image has been taken. On the front is an 8MP camera to make selfies stand out. With its high-quality dual camera photography and AI-accelerated experiences powered by the octa-core chipset, the Nokia 3.1 Plus makes premium photography features available at an accessible price

Pure, secure and up-to-date, reinforced with Android One commitment

The Nokia 3.1 Plus belongs to the comprehensive line-up of Nokia smartphones in the Android One family, delivering a high-quality experience endorsed by Google. Nokia smartphones with Android One offer great storage and battery life out of the box and come preloaded with the very latest in AI-powered innovations developed by Google. The Nokia 3.1 Plus received two years of OS upgrades and will get one more year of security patches and OS updates, as guaranteed in the Android One programme. With these, the Nokia 3.1 Plus is amongst the most secure phones. Nokia 3.1 Plus with Android One also lets you enjoy Google Assistant and Google Photos with free unlimited high-quality photo storage3.

Android 10™ is also available for download on the Nokia 3.1 Plus. This update is pre-loaded with the latest features such as Google Lens, picture-in-picture for multitasking and Google Play. Users can explore and run new apps, while enjoying phone usage for longer through Android One’s AI-powered battery-saving features that intuitively limit background usage.

Check out Shopee every 12 midnight to 9 AM until August 31st to get your hands on the Nokia 3.1 Plus Shopee Flash Deal promo.