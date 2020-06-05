Nokia C2 – the most accessible 4G Nokia smartphone is now available at Shopee 6.6 Super Flash Sale

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, announces the Nokia C2 with an exclusive pre-order promo on Shopee 6.6 Super Flash Sale, bringing long-lasting entertainment and creative photography to Filipino Nokia mobile phones fans.

At the Shopee 6.6 Super Flash Sale from June 6 to 12, fans can get an 8% Shopee discount voucher for every purchase of Nokia C2 in Cyan or Black colour variants, giving them a checkout price of PHP 3,490 from its original price of PHP 3,790.

The Nokia C2 will continue to be exclusive online through Shopee for a retail price of PHP3,790 from 13 – 19 June. It will roll out in retail and will be accessible in all Nokia mobile stores, kiosks and shop-in-shop nationwide from 15 June and will be available in other e-commerce platforms from 20 June.

The Nokia C2 with 4G connectivity is the most affordable price point for a Nokia phone yet. It comes with a large 5.7” HD+ screen, a front-facing camera with flash and HDR photography that brightens up your selfies and has enough battery life to last from sunrise to sunset. Fans can also watch YouTube videos offline with YouTube Go and keep their memories automatically organized, easy to find, edit and share with Gallery Go.

Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global:

“One of our main objectives is to bring great smartphone experiences to as many fans as possible across markets and price points. We know that people are looking for a reliable way to upgrade to a 4G smartphone experience. Complementing the popular Nokia C1, the Nokia C2 delivers on our commitment to create quality devices you can trust whilst offering a more accessible path to 4G for selected markets. We’ve added features such as the large HD+ screen and front camera with flash and HDR photography to allow fans to fully explore creating and enjoying content on a 4G-enabled device optimised with Android™ 9 Pie (Go edition).”

Sancho Chak, General Manager for Philippines, Hong Kong and Thailand, HMD Global:

“Following the Nokia C1’s success of reaching more Filipinos as an accessible technology, we now bring the most accessible 4G Nokia smartphone yet to the Philippines. We continue to put our customers’ best interest first and we will not stop broadening our smartphone profile that just keeps getting better. Featuring a flourishing line-up that can benefit and cater to more fans, our smartphone profile offers Nokia mobile products at different price points to fit fans’ budget, lifestyle and needs.”

HD entertainment and a battery that lasts from sunrise to sunset

The Nokia C2 lets fans watch videos in stunning quality with the 5.7” HD+ screen. The smartphone lets users discover a crisper, more immersive way to watch their favourite shows with YouTube Go, a brand-new way to help you download, enjoy and share videos. The app is designed to work well even with limited storage or slower network speeds, so you can watch your videos offline.

The Nokia C2 lets users store up to 3000 songs or 13 hours of HD video thanks to lighter apps on Android (Go edition). For those who want more, adding a memory card can make room for even more photos, videos and music. Keep the chat and apps going from sunrise to sunset with the 2800mAh battery[ii].

Snap the most share-worthy shots

Take selfies to the next level with the Nokia C2’s front camera with flash, which allows users to shoot share-worthy selfies even after sundown. HDR photography is also made possible using the rear camera for that extra level of detail.

The Nokia C2 brings the benefits of Gallery Go to even more people with features that let users edit their favourite photos with just one simple tap, and find and manage shots faster with automatic organisation.

The best of Android (Go edition) with the new Google Assistant button

Discover more space for the things you love with Android Pie (Go edition). Enjoy YouTube Go, Google Go and millions of other helpful apps on the Google Play Store.

The Nokia C2 also comes with the Google Assistant button – the fastest way to your Google Assistant. Users can ask questions, see their schedule and even dim the lights at the press of a button.