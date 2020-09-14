Nokia phones becomes the first mobile brand on Zalora, offers exclusive discount on Nokia 7.2

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, partners with Zalora, the leading fashion e-commerce destination in the Philippines. As the first mobile phone brand to join the platform on its new Home and Lifestyle shopping category, fans can find exclusively on Zalora, an exciting discount for the Nokia 7.2, a stunning smartphone packed with powerful 48MP triple cameras and state-of-the-art HDR PureDisplay technology.

Starting today until October 27, the Nokia 7.2 in Charcoal and Cyan Green colour variants will be bundled with a free hoodie and a clear case, all for Php12,990, saving customers Php3,000 from the phone’s original price of Php15,990. This special price discount will be exclusive on Zalora until October 27, 2020 and is also available at all Nokia phones stores and authorised retail partners nationwide.

Sancho Chak, HMD Global General Manager for the Philippines, Hong Kong, and Thailand says:

“Becoming the first mobile phone to be on Zalora for their latest category expansion is just one of the big steps we are taking to reach more Filipino Nokia phones fans. We will continue to bring our mobile innovations to accessible and convenient platforms to keep up with our valued customers’ lifestyle needs. It truly just keeps getting better with Nokia phones.”

Create amazing photos

Channel your energy whilst staying at home into creative online activities. Hone your indoor photography skills and ride the trend for indoor shots with Nokia 7.2’s triple cameras with ZEISS Optics.

Equipped with a highly sensitive 48MP main sensor to capture the tiniest details, a depth sensor to enable true-to-life ZEISS portraits and an ultra-wide 118-degree camera, the delivers an advanced image fusion algorithm, significantly reducing noise, optimising the dynamic range and removing any motion blurs in every photograph. Its AI-powered night mode allows users to capture the perfect moment even in low light, combining image fusion and exposure stacking to deliver a stellar low-light performance.

Catch up on your favourite series online

Enjoy your viewing experience with PureDisplay, available only on Nokia smartphones. All videos watched are transformed real-time to high dynamic range (HDR) for clarity. Users can sit back, relax and enjoy their favourite series or movie on a bright 6.3-inch full-HD+ screen. With Nokia 7.2’s two-day battery life, series or movie marathons can be done with enough juice to spare to share snaps with friends or catch up with the family for video calls after.

Timeless Nordic Design Heritage Meets Engineering Excellence

Living up to Zalora’s reputation as the premiere fashion and lifestyle e-commerce platform, Nokia 7.2’s timeless look is a snug fit on the e-commerce app’s well curated Home and Lifestyle category in the mobile phones tab for every fashionista’s tech needs. Crafted from a polymer composite that is twice as strong as polycarbonate and half the weight of aluminium, the Nokia 7.2 is light, super strong and rigid. It features a gently curved design with tough Corning® Gorilla® Glass protecting both the front and the back. Combined with a precision-manufactured frame, the phone features a solid and seamless finish true to its Nordic design heritage.

The Nokia 7.2’s light diffusing satin glass back honours the Finnish glass-making heritage resulting in a premium and timeless finish. Using a multilayer coating system with vacuum metallisation, the stunning result delivers bright colours, a smooth finish and durability. Inspired by the Nordic heritage with nature as its muse, the Nokia 7.2 delivers simplicity and beauty with Nordic colour in Charcoal and its signature colour, Cyan Green.

A smartphone that just keeps getting better

Working from home or taking online classes can be done with ease with the Google Assistant button. Google Assistant learns and adapts to your schedule or commonly used applications, allowing you to do more with just a tap of a finger.

As part of the Android One partnership, Nokia 7.2 comes with guaranteed monthly security updates for three years and OS updates for two years, so your smartphone will get better over time. As part of that promise, the Nokia 7.2 has already received an OS upgrade and is now on Android 10.