NorthPine Land 2019 in Review

It was a very special Christmas for NorthPine Land, Inc. (NLI), one of the country’s trusted developers of leading edge communities, as it caps off 2019 with a thundering success. After a night of celebration during its Third Quarter Sales Awards, NLI team is more than ready to take on another prodigious mission ahead.

Step up! NLI heads, namely (left to right): Paul D. Lamagna (AVP for Project Development), Aileen B. Morales (AVP for Sales Operations), Erwin Buñag (AVP for Construction Management), Amytis S. Banaag (AVP for HRODA), Ferdinand M. Macabanti (General Manager), Wilhelmina C. de Ere (VP for Corporate Services), and Benigno A. Tatunay (CFO) spearhead the celebrations as the company preps up for 2020

Looking back, the milestones of the company in 2019 propelled its sales performance to soar at a meritorious height. This includes the launch of Nancy and Rushmore at Montana in Pampanga, dubbed as the new #HouseGoals with features ideal for quality living. The unveiling of the new Recreation Area at Kahaya Place wowed homebuyers as well. More homes were opened in Cavite with the expansion of Kahaya Place and Kohana Grove, another remarkable achievement by NLI.

NLI General Manager Ferdinand Macabanti enthused, “Our mission to make dreams come to life in 2019 is truly one for the books! As always, we commit to step up our game this 2020 so more families could get the chance to live a comfortable life they deserve.”

Amazing Christmas gift! K & L Covenant Partner Marketing Co. clinches the top award for the Third Quarter

Meanwhile, Third Quarter was a sweeping victory for K & L Covenant Partner Marketing Co. The realty group took home top awards including the categories for the Property Associate, Property Division Manager and Broker Head with winners namely, Romeo Reynante, Minda Moreno and Kyre Ching, respectively. For the second time in a row, K & L bagged the Phoenix Award, the most prestigious recognition given to the team with the most outstanding current account, highest booked account and biggest cash collections.

Leaving a solid mark in 2019, NorthPine Land is in high spirits and ready to set off another year of milestones valuing quality life for more families and individuals.

