NOTI embraces female sexuality through modern, informative sex education

If Filipinas were to ask anything about sex, they’d be met with a judging silence. Oftentimes, they’re left grasping in the dark, overshadowed by a conservative culture where sex is left within the context of marriage.

But NOTI, an up-and-coming adult toy shop made for Filipinas, wants to change all that. They seek to empower women by placing their sexuality in their own hands.

The owners, Prism and Anders, have built this passion project as the one-stop-shop for everything a woman might need to be the master of her own pleasure.

“Women have sexual needs, and it’s normal, they should embrace it,” Prism stressed. “It’s an important part of who they are. After all, no woman has ever benefited from not knowing her body and sexuality.”

According to one study, 85% of Filipino parents know enough about matters of puberty and relationships but are hesitant to discuss them with their children. Meanwhile, curriculums continue to provide only surface-level information about how the human reproduction process works, often only enough to be wary of it. As a result, schools and homes constantly pass onto each other the responsibility of providing a proper sex education.

Prism recalls being in a similar situation during her teenage years. “I grew up in a conservative setting where the word vulva was never mentioned. Self-exploration and discovery were necessary,” she said.

This is what she hopes to provide to other Filipinas like her through NOTI. As opposed to the usual clinical or even practical function assigned to sex, the existing potential for pleasure is one of the highlights in their alternative form of education.

NOTI aims to bridge the gap by not only offering a variety of trustworthy, safe, and high-quality toys, but also creating a comprehensive content universe for all Filipinas to read for free online.

Dubbed the Sexicon, the online hub touches on topics like the sexual well-being, orgasms, and the importance of intimacy in sex. Of course, each article cannot be complete without injecting a bit of humor, something that Filipinos are well-known for.

They advocate that pleasure should be within an arm’s reach for every women. But at the same time, they want every women to know that the road to getting there is not often straightforward.

Altogether, the Sexicon shows that there are many nuances to the female sexuality, like how every body is different, how emotions and beliefs can amplify or dampen pleasure, and how intimacy with their partners play a bigger role than what women usually expect.

Prism believes that Filipinas take control of their own pleasure and remain safe and informed while doing so. That is what she ultimately aims to achieve in NOTI⁠: to slowly erase the stigma by starting the conversation.

And just like sex, “the talk” doesn’t have to be awkward and difficult⁠. It’s supposed to be enjoyable.

“I think most Filipinas have been open-minded about sex for a long time, they just don’t openly talk about it because of how the society might perceive them,” Prism remarked. “But time is changing, and women are becoming more empowered and self-loving.”

NOTI is a company that actively works to spread knowledge about women’s bodies and sexual health. By doing so, NOTI seeks to empower every Filipina so she can take charge of her own pleasure and experience guilt-free satisfaction.

