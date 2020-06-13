Novotel Manila Brand of Hospitality in your Homes

Araneta City’s first Novotel brand just whipped out home signature selections from their award-winning dining outlets, Food Exchange Manila, Sabor Bar de Vinos, Gourmet Bar and Indulge Gelato allowing you and the family to enjoy the Novotel Manila Araneta City’s brand of hospitality in your homes and private spaces.

As it is Novotel’s promise to stay by its loyal patrons’ side during these times, the hotel has made its Take Me Out by Novotel Manila menu available daily from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM. The offer has three diverse menu categories to choose from: Ready-to-Eat which serves freshly cooked dishes and ready to consume.

Ready-to-Cook serves raw vacuum-packed frozen marinated meals like chicken inasal and pork belly while Ready-to-Reheat serves cooked vacuum-packed frozen local all-time favourites such as sisig, adobo, and caldereta. Pair these dishes with a satisfying spread of dessert and gelato flavors from Indulge Gelato bread shop boulangerie. Patrons can also unwind at home with Sabor Bar De Vinos’ wine selection.

These dishes are prepared in line with internationally prescribed sanitation and meticulous hygiene standards. All orders are prepared only upon confirmation, to ensure the meals’ freshness, in line with the program’s moving philosophies – freshly prepared, and responsibly sourced. The hotel uses sugar cane containers instead of plastic material and it gets its organic produce from its own sustainable garden El Dorado farm located in San Mateo, Rizal. The Hotel also follows an online, contact-less payment policies, accepting credit and debit cards.

Orders are available starting June 15, 2020. To check out full menu and to place orders, visit Novotel Manila Araneta City’s official Facebook page, or through our delivery concierge at (632) 899079999 and 09498865591 or email H7090@accor.com. Upon order confirmation, orders are available for pickup at the secondary lobby at the Hotel’s Ground Floor.