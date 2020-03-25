NutriAsia donates P100-M to help most affected residents in Metro Manila

NutriAsia has pledged P100 million in an alliance with Project Ugnayan for the distribution of grocery packs consisting of basic goods and food essentials or grocery vouchers to the most affected residents of Metro Manila to tide them over this difficult time.

“As we go through these extraordinary circumstances, we at NutriAsia stand as one with the nation in embracing the spirit of Malasakit and Bayanihan. We are extending our humble support and service to the most vulnerable of our countrymen severely impacted by this worldwide pandemic, “ NutriAsia chairman and CEO Joselito Campos, Jr. said.

“For over 75 years now, Filipinos have welcomed NutriAsia on their table. Today, when they need us the most, Nutriasia pledges Php100 million to help keep food on the table of our kababayans.”

Aside from this significant contribution, NutriAsia also assisted 80 hospitals and 8 LGUs by providing Locally Dalandan Blended Juice Drink to medical and military frontliners by helping them boost their immune system and to stay well-hydrated.

“This is our way of paying it forward. This is our way of thanking everyone for all these years that we have been part of your family,” the company said in a statement.