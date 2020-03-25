NutriAsia donates P100-M to help most affected residents in Metro Manila

0 comment

NutriAsia has pledged P100 million in an alliance with Project Ugnayan for the distribution of grocery packs consisting of basic goods and food essentials or grocery vouchers to the most affected residents of Metro Manila to tide them over this difficult time.

As we go through these extraordinary circumstances, we at NutriAsia stand as one with the nation in embracing the spirit of Malasakit and Bayanihan. We are extending our humble support and service to the most vulnerable of our countrymen severely impacted by this worldwide pandemic, “ NutriAsia chairman and CEO Joselito Campos, Jr. said.

For over 75 years now, Filipinos have welcomed NutriAsia on their table. Today, when they need us the most, Nutriasia pledges Php100 million to help keep food on the table of our kababayans.”

Asian Hospital

Chinese General Hospital

San Lazaro Hospital

Makati Medical Center

Military Checkpoints

Aside from this significant contribution, NutriAsia also assisted 80 hospitals and 8 LGUs by providing Locally Dalandan Blended Juice Drink to medical and military frontliners by helping them boost their immune system and to stay well-hydrated.

This is our way of paying it forward. This is our way of thanking everyone for all these years that we have been part of your family,” the company said in a statement.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Office of Civil Defense leads distribution of Nature Spring bottled water

Team Orange 0 comments
The Office of Civil Defense led by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDDRMC) Undersecretary Ricardo Jalad, activated the pre-agreement with United Nations Office of Disaster Risk Reduction…

Travel Advisory: Extended Flexibility options are now available for all existing AirAsia flight bookings with departures until 31 May 2020

Team Orange 0 comments Health
All AirAsia guests with existing flight bookings made on or before 22 March 2020 with a departure date between 23 March and 31 May 2020 will now be able to…

TikTok | Dethroning the “Corona”: Here’s What You Can Do

Team Orange 0 comments Health
With the enhanced community quarantine in effect, social platforms, like TikTok, provide a great avenue to stay connected with the rest of the world. Here are digital ways you can…

Music artists create fund-raising platform vs COVID-19 pandemic

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
Launched last weekend, the Bayanihan Musikahan concert can be enjoyed on Facebook until April 15, 2020, creating the opportunity for every Filipino to be at the forefront of efforts to…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone