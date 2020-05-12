Oakwood Offers Spacious Retreats Away From Home

With travel restrictions sweeping through the world, various public health measures are being undertaken by local authorities safeguard their communities. These measures created different needs where alternatives are required, be it a workspace away from distractions, stylish retreat for self-isolation or comfortable residential environment for travellers waiting to return home.

Committed to making the Oakwood experience as safe and enjoyable as possible, 19 participating properties* across Asia Pacific have curated special treats for guests to create their own residential experiences.

Oakwood Premier Guangzhou

Oakwood’s Stay Four Pay Three offer is available for guests who book a minimum of three nights from now to 30 June 2020.  In addition to Oakwood’s internationally acclaimed hospitality excellence, guests will enjoy a complimentary fourth night stay with a plethora of privileges such as:

  • Daily Breakfast
  • Welcome Fruit Basket
  • Curated Care Pack per person per booking
  • Dining credits or discounts per booking
  • Discounts on laundry services
  • Check-out anytime on departure day
  • 24-hour cancellation policy (prior to arrival day by 1500 hours local time to avoid the one-night cancellation charge, inclusive of taxes)

To complement the benefits listed above, a couple of properties have included creative perks to differentiate their offers.  Guests staying at Oakwood Residence Shanghai are entitled to special F&B and retail discounts at the connecting Imago Shopping Mall while Oakwood Hotel & Residence Sri Racha in Thailand will provide a complimentary upgrade to a One Bedroom Deluxe Apartment.

Oakwood Apartments Sanya’s Studio Executive Ocean

A total of 19 Oakwood properties across Asia Pacific are available for selection:

Australia Oakwood Hotel & Apartments Brisbane
China Oakwood Premier Guangzhou

Oakwood Residence Hangzhou

Oakwood Residence Shanghai

Oakwood Hotel & Residence Suzhou

Oakwood Apartments Sanya
Indonesia Oakwood Premier Cozmo Jakarta

Oakwood Apartments PIK Jakarta

Oakwood Suites La Maison Jakarta

Oakwood Hotel & Residence Surabaya

Oakwood Residence Cikarang
Japan Oakwood Premier Tokyo
Malaysia Oakwood Hotel & Residence, Kuala Lumpur
Singapore Oakwood Premier AMTD Singapore
Thailand Oakwood Residence Sukhumvit Thonglor, Bangkok

Oakwood Hotel & Residence Sri Racha

Oakwood Suites Bangkok
Vietnam Oakwood Residence Saigon

Oakwood Residence Hanoi

Package details for Stay Four Pay Three offer vary from property to property, please visit Oakwood.com/stay4pay3 for more information.

