Oakwood Offers Spacious Retreats Away From Home

With travel restrictions sweeping through the world, various public health measures are being undertaken by local authorities safeguard their communities. These measures created different needs where alternatives are required, be it a workspace away from distractions, stylish retreat for self-isolation or comfortable residential environment for travellers waiting to return home.

Committed to making the Oakwood experience as safe and enjoyable as possible, 19 participating properties* across Asia Pacific have curated special treats for guests to create their own residential experiences.

Oakwood’s Stay Four Pay Three offer is available for guests who book a minimum of three nights from now to 30 June 2020. In addition to Oakwood’s internationally acclaimed hospitality excellence, guests will enjoy a complimentary fourth night stay with a plethora of privileges such as:

Daily Breakfast

Welcome Fruit Basket

Curated Care Pack per person per booking

Dining credits or discounts per booking

Discounts on laundry services

Check-out anytime on departure day

24-hour cancellation policy (prior to arrival day by 1500 hours local time to avoid the one-night cancellation charge, inclusive of taxes)

To complement the benefits listed above, a couple of properties have included creative perks to differentiate their offers. Guests staying at Oakwood Residence Shanghai are entitled to special F&B and retail discounts at the connecting Imago Shopping Mall while Oakwood Hotel & Residence Sri Racha in Thailand will provide a complimentary upgrade to a One Bedroom Deluxe Apartment.

A total of 19 Oakwood properties across Asia Pacific are available for selection:

Australia – Oakwood Hotel & Apartments Brisbane China – Oakwood Premier Guangzhou Oakwood Residence Hangzhou Oakwood Residence Shanghai Oakwood Hotel & Residence Suzhou Oakwood Apartments Sanya Indonesia – Oakwood Premier Cozmo Jakarta Oakwood Apartments PIK Jakarta Oakwood Suites La Maison Jakarta Oakwood Hotel & Residence Surabaya Oakwood Residence Cikarang Japan – Oakwood Premier Tokyo Malaysia – Oakwood Hotel & Residence, Kuala Lumpur Singapore – Oakwood Premier AMTD Singapore Thailand – Oakwood Residence Sukhumvit Thonglor, Bangkok Oakwood Hotel & Residence Sri Racha Oakwood Suites Bangkok Vietnam – Oakwood Residence Saigon Oakwood Residence Hanoi

Package details for Stay Four Pay Three offer vary from property to property, please visit Oakwood.com/stay4pay3 for more information.