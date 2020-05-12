Oakwood Offers Spacious Retreats Away From Home

With travel restrictions sweeping through the world, various public health measures are being undertaken by local authorities safeguard their communities. These measures created different needs where alternatives are required, be it a workspace away from distractions, stylish retreat for self-isolation or comfortable residential environment for travellers waiting to return home.
Committed to making the Oakwood experience as safe and enjoyable as possible, 19 participating properties* across Asia Pacific have curated special treats for guests to create their own residential experiences.
Oakwood’s Stay Four Pay Three offer is available for guests who book a minimum of three nights from now to 30 June 2020. In addition to Oakwood’s internationally acclaimed hospitality excellence, guests will enjoy a complimentary fourth night stay with a plethora of privileges such as:
- Daily Breakfast
- Welcome Fruit Basket
- Curated Care Pack per person per booking
- Dining credits or discounts per booking
- Discounts on laundry services
- Check-out anytime on departure day
- 24-hour cancellation policy (prior to arrival day by 1500 hours local time to avoid the one-night cancellation charge, inclusive of taxes)
To complement the benefits listed above, a couple of properties have included creative perks to differentiate their offers. Guests staying at Oakwood Residence Shanghai are entitled to special F&B and retail discounts at the connecting Imago Shopping Mall while Oakwood Hotel & Residence Sri Racha in Thailand will provide a complimentary upgrade to a One Bedroom Deluxe Apartment.
A total of 19 Oakwood properties across Asia Pacific are available for selection:
|Australia
|–
|Oakwood Hotel & Apartments Brisbane
|China
|–
|Oakwood Premier Guangzhou
Oakwood Residence Hangzhou
Oakwood Residence Shanghai
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Suzhou
Oakwood Apartments Sanya
|Indonesia
|–
|Oakwood Premier Cozmo Jakarta
Oakwood Apartments PIK Jakarta
Oakwood Suites La Maison Jakarta
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Surabaya
Oakwood Residence Cikarang
|Japan
|–
|Oakwood Premier Tokyo
|Malaysia
|–
|Oakwood Hotel & Residence, Kuala Lumpur
|Singapore
|–
|Oakwood Premier AMTD Singapore
|Thailand
|–
|Oakwood Residence Sukhumvit Thonglor, Bangkok
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Sri Racha
Oakwood Suites Bangkok
|Vietnam
|–
|Oakwood Residence Saigon
Oakwood Residence Hanoi
Package details for Stay Four Pay Three offer vary from property to property, please visit Oakwood.com/stay4pay3 for more information.